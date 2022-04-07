Galaxy M53: A mid-range phone with an incredible camera specification

Pretty much out of nowhere, Samsung has made another mid-range smartphone official. The Galaxy M53 has a quad-cam, which is led by a 108 MP camera. We do not yet know whether the mid-ranger will also come to the US.

TL;DR

Galaxy M53 was unveiled today via the product page.

Price and availability are not yet known.

On board are a 120 Hz display and a 5,000 mAh battery.

Samsung has pulled a new mid-range smartphone out of the hat. Without any big announcement, the Galaxy M53 has been online on Samsung's MobilePress page since yesterday. As the number "53" suggests, the newcomer shares some specifications with the also brand-new Galaxy A53. However, we also see an obvious difference on the back.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy A53 To device database

The camera system is completely different from that of the Galaxy A53 / © Samsung

MediaTek instead of Exynos?

The A53 and this M53 share many specifications, but there are also differences. Samsung hasn't named the exact processor yet, but some channels speculate that MediaTek's Dimensity 900 will be used instead of the new Exynos 1280.

As you can see in the picture, the camera array is also completely different, both optically and technically. While the quad-cam of the A53 is equipped with a 64 MP main camera, a sensor with 108 MP is used here. The rest of the sensors (8 MP ultra-wide-angle, 2 MP each depth and macro) fall behind the A-class, though.

Read also: Samsung Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A33 in direct comparison

Like the other new mid-range models, a 32 MP selfie shooter is in the front and the battery is identical with 5,000 mAh. It can be charged with up to 25 Watts and I wouldn't bet on the charger being included if I were you. The device also features 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of expandable storage and a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display. This offers an FHD+ resolution and repeats images at 120 hertz.

As expected, Samsung packs Android 12 onto the smartphone, which is based on One UI 4.1. You radio with the device in the 5G network, and there is also Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.2 to report in terms of connectivity.

Price and availability not yet known

Unfortunately, Samsung has withheld some information from us. For example, the new smartphone should be available in a few weeks, but we do not yet know at what price. The Galaxy M53, which will be available in brown, blue and green, is also supposed to be offered globally, whereby the focus of the device is supposed to be on entry-level markets. Whether the company's new phone will also make it to US is something we can't tell you at the moment.

What do you think: Do we need another mid-range smartphone from Samsung? What kind of price do you expect? Write it down in the comments.