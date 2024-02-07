Samsung's Galaxy Fit 3 Could Get an Attractive Price Tag

Hot topics

Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 tracker official image
© Samsung UAE
Although Samsung has not officially introduced the Galaxy Fit 3, the fitness tracker continues to make headlines all over the internet. Following the accidental listing that revealed its official photos and specs, the device has been spotted again. This time it is shown in a retail packaging alongside the local pricing detail, giving clues on how much it could cost in other markets.

As we continue to roll the carpet for February, it appears the imminent launch of the Galaxy Fit 3 is also getting closer. This is supported by the fact that the fitness tracker has been recently pictured live in a retail store in Tanzania's capital of Dar es Salaam.

Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 price

While there's not anything interesting we could pull out from the photo given most details about the device were already reported before, the alleged price of the Galaxy Fit 3 is unceremoniously revealed. It is tipped that the Samsung tracker will cost TZS 250,000 locally or about $99 when converted.

Samsung Galaxy Fit 3's retail box
Samsung Galaxy Fit's retail packaging is pictured / © Samsung Community

This is not surprising as the less capable Galaxy Fit 2 that our colleague reviewed costs around $60 a pop. However, actual pricing may still differ in other markets, including the USA, if you will account for differences in taxes.

Regardless, it looks like Samsung is positioning the Galaxy Fit 3 as a compelling fitness tracker alternative compared to the likes of Fitbit Charge 6 (review) or Inspire 3 (review). Likewise, some smartwatch users may also find the Galaxy Fit 3 as a better option due to its lightweight build and smaller form factor that allows for better comfort even when worn all day.

Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 fitness tracker
Samsung's Galaxy Fit 3 features a quick a release button for attaching straps or bands / © Gadgets & Wearables

In addition, Galaxy Fit 3 is confirmed to bring a larger AMOLED touchscreen in a rectangular aspect ratio and a dedicated physical button. The wearable also uses a quick release button mechanism to allow easy swapping of straps and that may be inspired by the Galaxy Watch 6 (review). Plus, it is available in black, silver, and pink cases.

Elsewhere, the Galaxy Fit 3 should add better health and tracking features, like a wider compatibility to workouts and expanded sleep analysis. There is also a support for fall detection, Find My location tracking, and barometer reading. Samsung has rated the new tracker with up to 13 days of battery life from a single charge.

Do you think the Galaxy Fit 3 is a reasonable purchase at this listed price? Let us know if how much do you think it should cost.

Via: GSMArena Source: SamsungCommunity

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

