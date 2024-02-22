Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 Announced: Ready to Challenge the Xiaomi Band

It is official, Samsung announced its third-generation fitness trackers, confirming months of speculation. The Galaxy Fit 3 comes with a new form factor, highlighted by its bigger 1.6-inch AMOLED display. The IP68-rated wearable offers the usual health and fitness tracking features, while still promising up to 13 days of battery life.

The new rival for the Xiaomi Band and Fitbit replaces the veteran Galaxy Fit 2 launched way back in Sep.2020 which got 4.5 stars in nextpit review. Samsung advertises the fact that it has a 45% wider display—helped by a reduction in the big bezels found on the Fit 2, but we digress. Another design upgrade is the aluminum body instead of the plastic found in the earlier model.

The Galaxy Fit 3—or Galaxy Fit3, if you follow Samsung's official name—comes with over 100 presets for the watch face, and new to this model is the option to use a photo as a wallpaper, putting the OLED display pixels to good use.

The new Galaxy Fit offers sleep-tracking features including snore detection using a paired smartphone mic, the data can be used to create suggestions to improve sleeping. Other health features include support for tracking over 100 types of workouts and the expected heart rate and stress level metrics.

New to the Galaxy Fit 3 is the fall-detection feature that can be used to make an emergency call after an accident. Additionally, the fitness tracker offers the option to ring the paired smartphone, helping you find the device, and the feature works both ways to help you locate the smart band.

The Galaxy Fit 3 will be sold in three color options: Gray, silver, and rose gold, and sales start on Feb. 23 in the Philipines, Brazil, and select other markets. The South Korean brand hasn't confirmed in which countries the fitness tracker will be sold, but Asia, Europe, and Latin America should be first in line for the new wearable.

Galaxy Fit 3 Screen 1.6-inch OLED

256 x 402 pixels Battery 208 mAh

Magnetic pogo pin charging OS Proprietary Memory 16 MB of RAM

256 MB of storage Dimensions and Weight 42.9 X 28.8 x 9.9 cm, 18,5 g Connectivity Bluetooth Compatibility Android 10 or higher and with more than 1.5 GB RAM

Requires a Samsung account Certification 5 ATM + IP68 Colors Gray, Silver, Pink gold

What do you think of the new fitness tracker? Do you think it can compete with options from Zepp/Amazfit, Xiaomi, and other Chinese brands? Share your opinion in the comments below!