Save 20%: Samsung's ANC-Ready Galaxy Buds FE Fall to $79

Samsung's Galaxy Buds are considered as some of the best noise-cancelling earbuds out there. The company offers a wide slate ranging from premium to budget choices. Now, their latest and also the cheapest ANC-ready Galaxy Buds FE are back for $79 on Amazon, translating to a 20 percent cut from the usual price.

While this is not the lowest price we've seen, it's still a shy from the record low earlier this week and a considerable modest saving valued at $20. Plus, both two colorways of the Galaxy Buds FE are listed from the retailer.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds FE (review) debuted in October, which make them relatively fresh and even a worthwhile investment for a pair of ANC wireless earbuds that don't break your bank.

In our review, we really liked their compact and lightweight build that brings exceptional fit without adding notable heft and inconvenience when you wear them for longer sessions. Samsung also gave them a nice wing tip design, which you can swap with the standard tips easily.

Although they only feature IPX2 water-resistant, it's enough to withstand dripping sweat or water splashes. It's also a surprise that you can find touch controls for this price, but much more of how reliable and responsive they are.

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE don't feature wireless charging, buy there is a fast charging support. / © nextpit

The Galaxy Buds FE produce solid and balanced audio quality with a favor to stronger bass, although there's a nifty equalizer and mode selection available if you prefer adjusting how they sound. More importantly, the ANC is very effective in blocking out even the industrial ambient noises and complemented by a transparency mode.

Samsung's Galaxy Buds FE are no slouch in endurance as well. They get up to 30 hours of playback with the ANC switched off, which is above average compared to pricier and more premium in-ears. The numbers are still decent if you tap into the noise-cancelling function.

What do you think of the Galaxy Buds FE at this price? Please let us know your answers in the comments and if you prefer seeing more headphones sales.