Hot topics

Save 20%: Samsung's ANC-Ready Galaxy Buds FE Fall to $79

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
nextpit Samsung Galaxy Buds FE on Case
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Samsung's Galaxy Buds are considered as some of the best noise-cancelling earbuds out there. The company offers a wide slate ranging from premium to budget choices. Now, their latest and also the cheapest ANC-ready Galaxy Buds FE are back for $79 on Amazon, translating to a 20 percent cut from the usual price.

While this is not the lowest price we've seen, it's still a shy from the record low earlier this week and a considerable modest saving valued at $20. Plus, both two colorways of the Galaxy Buds FE are listed from the retailer.

The tiny and affordable ANC earbuds we can recommend

The Samsung Galaxy Buds FE (review) debuted in October, which make them relatively fresh and even a worthwhile investment for a pair of ANC wireless earbuds that don't break your bank.

In our review, we really liked their compact and lightweight build that brings exceptional fit without adding notable heft and inconvenience when you wear them for longer sessions. Samsung also gave them a nice wing tip design, which you can swap with the standard tips easily.

Although they only feature IPX2 water-resistant, it's enough to withstand dripping sweat or water splashes. It's also a surprise that you can find touch controls for this price, but much more of how reliable and responsive they are.

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE
Samsung Galaxy Buds FE don't feature wireless charging, buy there is a fast charging support. / © nextpit

The Galaxy Buds FE produce solid and balanced audio quality with a favor to stronger bass, although there's a nifty equalizer and mode selection available if you prefer adjusting how they sound. More importantly, the ANC is very effective in blocking out even the industrial ambient noises and complemented by a transparency mode.

Samsung's Galaxy Buds FE are no slouch in endurance as well. They get up to 30 hours of playback with the ANC switched off, which is above average compared to pricier and more premium in-ears. The numbers are still decent if you tap into the noise-cancelling function.

What do you think of the Galaxy Buds FE at this price? Please let us know your answers in the comments and if you prefer seeing more headphones sales. 

 The best gaming monitors at a glance

  Best gaming monitor up to $400 Best gaming monitor up to $600 Best gaming monitor up to $800 Best gaming monitor up to $1,000 Best gaming monitor for consoles
Model
LG UltraGear 27GP850P-B
ASUS ROG Strix XG27AQ
BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U
Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM
Gigabyte M32U
Image LG Ultragear 27GP850P - product image Asus ROG Strix XG27AQ - product image BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U - product image Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM - product image Gigabyte M32U - product image
Offers
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing