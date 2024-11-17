If you're looking for a pair of wireless earbuds without costing too much, then you might look at the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE. The noise-canceling in-ears are 41 percent off right now on Amazon, bringing their price to $59 from $99. This is $2 shy of the record-low price of the same white variant of the earbuds.

You can pick the black colorway of the Galaxy Buds FE, which are also on sale for $69 or $30 off the usual.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy Buds FE Save up to 41 percent off when you buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE from Amazon.

Why we love the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE

For many good reasons, Samsung's Galaxy Buds (review) are our recommended budget noise-canceling earbuds. They are the company's most affordable earbuds that offer ANC or active noise cancellation. Despite the positioning, they have exceptional noise-blocking capabilities that can effectively attenuate conversations and industrial-borne ambiance sound.

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE don't feature wireless charging, but there is a fast charging support. / © nextpit

Speaking of sound, they also output well-balanced and natural audio that slightly leans on prioritizing bass as per my colleague Carsten. They also benefit from the feature-rich and intuitive mobile app of Samsung, offering extensive equalizers adjustment. The earbuds themselves also support touch-sensitive controls and voice controls which are fun to use. Plus, they have Find My for easy pinging or tracking.

The Galaxy Buds FE only feature an IPX2 rating, but this should be enough for water splashes and sweatproofing. They feature a wing-tip design, adding extra grip to the ears, especially when doing activities. We also like the lightweight and discreet form of the Galaxy Buds FE.

Battery life on the Galaxy Buds FE is more good, lasting up to 30 hours with ANC off combined with the charging case. This is slightly down at 21 when you enable the feature while charging is relatively fast.

Are you considering the Galaxy Buds FE as your next wireless earbuds? Let us know your buying plans in the comments.