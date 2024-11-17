Hot topics

Samsung's Budget Galaxy Buds FE are Even Cheaper Today for 41% Off

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
nextpit Samsung Galaxy Buds FE
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

If you're looking for a pair of wireless earbuds without costing too much, then you might look at the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE. The noise-canceling in-ears are 41 percent off right now on Amazon, bringing their price to $59 from $99. This is $2 shy of the record-low price of the same white variant of the earbuds.

You can pick the black colorway of the Galaxy Buds FE, which are also on sale for $69 or $30 off the usual. 

Why we love the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE

For many good reasons, Samsung's Galaxy Buds (review) are our recommended budget noise-canceling earbuds. They are the company's most affordable earbuds that offer ANC or active noise cancellation. Despite the positioning, they have exceptional noise-blocking capabilities that can effectively attenuate conversations and industrial-borne ambiance sound.

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE
Samsung Galaxy Buds FE don't feature wireless charging, but there is a fast charging support. / © nextpit

Speaking of sound, they also output well-balanced and natural audio that slightly leans on prioritizing bass as per my colleague Carsten. They also benefit from the feature-rich and intuitive mobile app of Samsung, offering extensive equalizers adjustment. The earbuds themselves also support touch-sensitive controls and voice controls which are fun to use. Plus, they have Find My for easy pinging or tracking.

The Galaxy Buds FE only feature an IPX2 rating, but this should be enough for water splashes and sweatproofing. They feature a wing-tip design, adding extra grip to the ears, especially when doing activities. We also like the lightweight and discreet form of the Galaxy Buds FE.

Battery life on the Galaxy Buds FE is more good, lasting up to 30 hours with ANC off combined with the charging case. This is slightly down at 21 when you enable the feature while charging is relatively fast.

Are you considering the Galaxy Buds FE as your next wireless earbuds? Let us know your buying plans in the comments.

 The best smartphones under $400

  Editorial tip Price tip 3rd place 4th place 5th place
Product
Google Pixel 6a
Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Samsung Galaxy A53
OnePlus Nord N20
Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)
Image Google Pixel 6a Product Image Apple iPhone SE (2022) Product Image Samsung Galaxy A53 Product Image OnePlus Nord N20 Product Image Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) Product Image
Review
Review: Google Pixel 6a
Review: Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Review: Samsung Galaxy A53
Not yet tested
Not yet tested
Price (MSRP)
  • $449.00
  • $429.00
  • $449.99
  • $299.00
  • $399.00
Offer*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing