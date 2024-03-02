Samsung Set to Unveil Next-Gen Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Soon

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro (review) are Samsung's most capable ANC wireless earbuds at the moment. Despite regular updates and new feature additions by Samsung, the earbuds are becoming outdated since their introduction in 2022. Fast-forward to today, there is new development suggesting the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro could debut this July alongside the long-overdue Galaxy Buds 3.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 (Pro) launch date

At the end of 2023, Samsung only debuted the Galaxy Buds FE (review), leaving the Galaxy Buds 3 series in limbo. Samsung was recently spotted to have filed a new battery certification in South Korea related to the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. In addition, there is word that the company is developing firmware for these earbuds.

At the same time, model numbers of these earbuds have been spotted. This confirmed that Samsung's standard Galaxy Buds 3 will carry the SM-R530 model number, while the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro were internally identified as SM-R630.

In this picture, you can clearly see the wings, which ensure a secure hold. Are the Galaxy Buds 3 taking inspiration from the Buds FE? / © nextpit

What we can discern from these findings is how it is more apparent Samsung has plans to release the Galaxy Buds 3 earbuds duo some time this year. This leaves the next Unpacked event in July as the most possible time for these buds to be officially unveiled.

What will be added to the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 (Pro)?

Currently, there are no known technical details or specifications about the Galaxy Buds 3 or Buds 3 Pro. However, we can assume that Samsung will introduce noteworthy new features in terms of hardware and software.

For instance, there might be changes to the design if it were to be based on the Galaxy Buds FE, which has removable “wing tips”. Another feature which is more likely to be added is a UWB chip (ultra-wideband) that could allow precise location finding and tracking, similar to the Galaxy SmartTag 2 (review).

When it comes to the software, the South Korean company has been highlighting how Galaxy AI will be integrated in its wearables. Furthermore, it is possible these earbuds will integrate additional wellness features, as evident on the Galaxy Ring and Galaxy Watch 6. Perhaps we could see some sort of heart rate detection, but who knows for sure?

How would you improve the Galaxy Buds 3 or Galaxy Buds 3 Pro? Do you want to see Samsung retain their design and focus on improving the sound quality and ANC? We're eager to hear your opinion.