Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 Pro debuted with a completely overhauled design, marking a drastic departure from the semi-round form of the previous generation. While fan opinions remain divided on the redesign, a recurring issue has started to surface—one that may affect how the Galaxy earbuds charge.

Complaints about charging issues with the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro (review) have been gaining attention in recent days. On Reddit, multiple reports highlight a common problem: one side of the earbuds fails to charge properly. Users have experienced this issue with both the left and right earbuds, though not consistently on the same side.

At the same time, the issue appears to be widespread rather than limited to a specific variant. While similar complaints have also been made about the standard Galaxy Buds 3 (review) in the past, recent reports focus on the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro.

Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 Pro buds are distinguished with colored charging contacts at the bottom of the blade, with different on each side. / © nextpit

The most common scenario involves one Galaxy Buds 3 Pro earbud failing to charge entirely, draining its battery to 0%. This results in connectivity issues, as the affected bud cannot pair or function due to a lack of power. In some cases, users report that the earbud does charge, but inconsistently or erratically.

What’s Causing the Charging Issue, and Is There a Fix?

The likely culprit appears to be the new triangular, elongated design of the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. Samsung positioned the charging contacts at the bottom of the earbuds' stems, making them susceptible to dirt and liquid accumulation, which could interfere with charging.

The immediate fix, as suggested by users, is to clean the charging contacts thoroughly. Some have had success with wiping them down, while others resorted to scraping them gently with a metal tool and individually placing the buds after the red indicator blinks. However, for some affected users, these solutions have not resolved the issue.

Given the persistence of the problem, some speculate that this could be a quality control issue. As a result, users experiencing charging failures are advised to seek a replacement from Samsung, provided their earbuds are still under warranty.

Not the First Reports on Galaxy Buds 3 Not Charging

This charging issue is not new. As early as October last year, reports of similar charging problems surfaced. A Samsung community forum moderator previously suggested troubleshooting steps, such as cleaning the charging contacts and checking whether the charging case was functioning correctly. However, since only one earbud is affected at a time, the problem may run deeper than just a faulty charging case.

Beyond charging concerns, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro also faced other quality control issues at launch. Users reported problems such as LED strip light bleeding, noticeable gaps in the design, and paint peeling.

It remains unclear whether Samsung will officially acknowledge the charging issue or offer a recall for affected units. For now, the severity of the problem will likely depend on how many complaints continue to surface.

Do you use the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro? Have you encountered charging issues? Let us know in the comments!