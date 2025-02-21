If you missed out on snagging a pair of wireless earbuds during the Presidents' Day sales, don’t worry—there are still great deals on top ANC headphones. One standout offer is the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, now discounted by 20% at Amazon and Best Buy, bringing the price down to $199 from $249—just shy of their lowest-ever price.

This $50 discount applies to both the silver and white color options, which is a rare deal considering the Buds 3 Pro only launched in July last year. You're also getting the US version, which means you get a 2-year official warranty.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Take 20% off on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro in silver or white colorways from Amazon and Best Buy.

Why the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Are Among the Best ANC Earbuds to Buy

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro (review) are a long-awaited successor to the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, and Samsung has introduced major improvements, including a redesigned form factor. These earbuds now feature a triangular, stem-based design with a futuristic aesthetic, enhanced by flashy LED lighting accents.

In addition to their striking new look, the Buds 3 Pro support touch-sensitive controls on each stem and boast an IP57 rating, making them dust and water-resistant. A thoughtful touch is the semi-transparent charging case, which lets you quickly check if the earbuds are inside.

Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 Pro have LED lighting on the stems. / © nextpit

Beyond aesthetics, Samsung has enhanced the microphone and audio performance. My colleague Antoine found that these earbuds excel at noise cancellation, while their sound profile is more balanced, precise, and detailed compared to previous models. We also appreciated the support for high-resolution audio codecs, though this feature is limited to high-end Samsung smartphones.

Additional features include 360-degree spatial audio with head tracking and extensive equalizer customization. Battery life has also improved, offering up to 6 hours with ANC enabled and up to 26 hours when combined with the charging case. While the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are compatible with both Android and iOS, they work best with Android devices.

What do you think of the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro at this price? Do you like their new design? Let us know in the comments!