Hot topics

There's Still Time to Buy Samsung's Edgy ANC Earbuds for 20% Off

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
nextpit Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Case Front Open
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

If you missed out on snagging a pair of wireless earbuds during the Presidents' Day sales, don’t worry—there are still great deals on top ANC headphones. One standout offer is the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, now discounted by 20% at Amazon and Best Buy, bringing the price down to $199 from $249—just shy of their lowest-ever price.

This $50 discount applies to both the silver and white color options, which is a rare deal considering the Buds 3 Pro only launched in July last year. You're also getting the US version, which means you get a 2-year official warranty.

Why the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Are Among the Best ANC Earbuds to Buy

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro (review) are a long-awaited successor to the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, and Samsung has introduced major improvements, including a redesigned form factor. These earbuds now feature a triangular, stem-based design with a futuristic aesthetic, enhanced by flashy LED lighting accents.

In addition to their striking new look, the Buds 3 Pro support touch-sensitive controls on each stem and boast an IP57 rating, making them dust and water-resistant. A thoughtful touch is the semi-transparent charging case, which lets you quickly check if the earbuds are inside.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro
Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 Pro have LED lighting on the stems. / © nextpit

Beyond aesthetics, Samsung has enhanced the microphone and audio performance. My colleague Antoine found that these earbuds excel at noise cancellation, while their sound profile is more balanced, precise, and detailed compared to previous models. We also appreciated the support for high-resolution audio codecs, though this feature is limited to high-end Samsung smartphones.

Additional features include 360-degree spatial audio with head tracking and extensive equalizer customization. Battery life has also improved, offering up to 6 hours with ANC enabled and up to 26 hours when combined with the charging case. While the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are compatible with both Android and iOS, they work best with Android devices.

What do you think of the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro at this price? Do you like their new design? Let us know in the comments!

Best In-Ear ANC Headphones: Elevate Your Listening Experience

  Editor's choice Alternative choice Apple choice ANC champion Best option for sports Best choice under $150 Best choice under $120
Product
Jabra Elite 10
Sony WF-1000XM5
Apple AirPods Pro 2
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds
Jabra Elite 8 Active
Nothing ear (2)
Jabra Elite 4
Image Jabra Elite 10 Product Image Sony WF-1000XM5 Product Image Apple AirPods Pro 2 Product Image Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds Product Image Jabra Elite 8 Active Product Image Nothing ear (2) Product Image Jabra Elite 4 Product Image
Price (MSRP)
  • $249.99
  • $299
  • $249
  • $299
  • $199
  • $149
  • $119.99
Offers*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing