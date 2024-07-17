Samsung refreshed its Galaxy Buds offering last week, but its Galaxy Buds 2 Pro still sell like hotcakes. Even better, the pair of ANC wireless earbuds have dropped to the lowest price during this Amazon Prime Day . This lists the earbuds down to $104 while an extra voucher can further cut its price by $10, putting it at the final price of $94.

That's 59 percent cheaper compared to the original launch price of the US-version Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. The Prime member discount applies to all colorways while the voucher is applicable for the black and purple finishes of the earbuds.

What makes the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro favorite earbuds for Android

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro (review) remain as some top wireless earbuds for Android users, especially if you heavily rely on Samsung's ecosystem. They have this advantage of a unique half-bean shape over the obtrusive stem design on the new Galaxy Buds. So, if you like the feel of more discreet listening with your earbuds, they are a better choice. Plus, the discount makes it further reasonable to pick a pair.

Regarding sound, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro output more than decent audio quality, with emphasized mediums while other profiles are balanced as per our colleague Antoine. Likewise, their noise-canceling capabilities are excellent, and easily beat other alternatives like the AirPods Pro 2. We also found the transparency mode to be innate with the ambient sound well-mixed into the actual tracks being played.

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro's case is very compact and gets wireless charging / © nextpit

And if you're intending to pair them with a Galaxy smartphone, you should know you're getting the advantage of extra features like access to in-depth controls and the custom high-res Samsung SSC codec.

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are also enjoyed for their versatile charging, offering fast charging and wireless charging through the charging case. Keep in mind, though, battery life with the buds are modest with up to 5 hours with the buds. But don't fret, you get more than two extra charges from the case.

Which Galaxy Buds 2 Pro features are your favorite? Let us know in the comments.