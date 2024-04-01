Hot topics

Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are at Near All-Time Low for 27% Off

NextPit Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro
© nextpit
Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro have been frequently discounted, which usually saw their price modestly reduced. If you've been waiting for them to fall to at even more attractive price, you're in luck. Amazon has the popular black variant of the noise-canceling wireless earbuds fallen to a near record low of $167 that saves you $62 (27 percent) off.

That is still close to the best price we've seen for the US version of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. And if you opt for the purple or white colorways of the earbuds, they're on sale as well, albeit at slightly more for $179.

Why the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro continue to outsell many great headphones

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro (review) were launched in the second half of 2022, which makes them fairly dated by now. However, that doesn't totally make them slouch. As in terms of specs and features, they are considered on their class, and with a lower price, the pair even becomes recommendable.

On the exterior, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro have a unique round form and premium touches, giving them a stand-out and distinguishable design. We also like how they are also discreet and lightweight which don't result in fatigue and uncomfortable wearing experience in longer sessions. Plus, the buds themselves can withstand water spray with IPX7 certification.

galaxy buds 2 pro review
The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro's case is compatible with reverse wireless charging / © NextPit

Regarding sound, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro do output accurate sound with a profile that leans on heavy bass and mids, although you can adjust these extensively from the settings. Meanwhile, the effective noise-canceling level on the buds are noticeably on comparable with pricier ANC earbuds alternatives from the competition.

Although the battery life on the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are average, they get fast charging feature and wireless charging at the same time. Refueling the wearable is a breeze, and you don't need to bring an adapter when you travel as long as you have a smartphone that comes equipped with reverse wireless charging.

Are you looking for more headphones deals? Let us know in the comments.

  Editor's choice Alternative choice Apple choice ANC champion Best option for sports Best choice under $150 Best choice under $120
Product
Jabra Elite 10
Sony WF-1000XM5
Apple AirPods Pro 2
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds
Jabra Elite 8 Active
Nothing ear (2)
Jabra Elite 4
Image Jabra Elite 10 Product Image Sony WF-1000XM5 Product Image Apple AirPods Pro 2 Product Image Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds Product Image Jabra Elite 8 Active Product Image Nothing ear (2) Product Image Jabra Elite 4 Product Image
Price (MSRP)
  • $249.99
  • $299
  • $249
  • $299
  • $199
  • $149
  • $119.99
Offers*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

