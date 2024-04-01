Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are at Near All-Time Low for 27% Off

Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro have been frequently discounted, which usually saw their price modestly reduced. If you've been waiting for them to fall to at even more attractive price, you're in luck. Amazon has the popular black variant of the noise-canceling wireless earbuds fallen to a near record low of $167 that saves you $62 (27 percent) off.

That is still close to the best price we've seen for the US version of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. And if you opt for the purple or white colorways of the earbuds, they're on sale as well, albeit at slightly more for $179.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro US version have fallen to a near record low price on Amazon, saving you 27 percent off the usual price.

Why the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro continue to outsell many great headphones

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro (review) were launched in the second half of 2022, which makes them fairly dated by now. However, that doesn't totally make them slouch. As in terms of specs and features, they are considered on their class, and with a lower price, the pair even becomes recommendable.

On the exterior, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro have a unique round form and premium touches, giving them a stand-out and distinguishable design. We also like how they are also discreet and lightweight which don't result in fatigue and uncomfortable wearing experience in longer sessions. Plus, the buds themselves can withstand water spray with IPX7 certification.

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro's case is compatible with reverse wireless charging / © NextPit

Regarding sound, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro do output accurate sound with a profile that leans on heavy bass and mids, although you can adjust these extensively from the settings. Meanwhile, the effective noise-canceling level on the buds are noticeably on comparable with pricier ANC earbuds alternatives from the competition.

Although the battery life on the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are average, they get fast charging feature and wireless charging at the same time. Refueling the wearable is a breeze, and you don't need to bring an adapter when you travel as long as you have a smartphone that comes equipped with reverse wireless charging.

Are you looking for more headphones deals? Let us know in the comments.