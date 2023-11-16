Hot topics

Get Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at 50% off on Amazon

Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are among the high-end earphones that boast exceptional sound quality and noise-cancelling capabilities. If you're waiting for the perfect opportunity to fetch a pair at their best price, Amazon now has the buds for up to 50 percent cheaper at $113.

It should be noted that the set listed buds' version is a Latin America. However, all features are expected to work flawlessly, including compatibility with Android devices and some exclusive functions when paired with a Galaxy smartphone. All three colorways are also available, though the white has the biggest discount.

Why the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are some of the ANC-ready earbuds preferred

Although the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro (review) are already a year old now (though with no successor in sight), the earbuds remain no slouch in terms of sound and noise cancellation. These sport dedicated bass and treble transducers on each bud, which result in solid lows and standout standard vocals while keeping some high-pitched vocals noticeable.

The ANC function on the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is not the best, but this is considerably among the most effective in its class of premium earbuds. This is complemented by a transparency mode that is very fluid during operation. There are some features that you might find useful as well, such as a spatial audio with head tracking, automatic voice detection, and Samsung's high-res SSHI codec support.

galaxy buds 2 pro review
These speaker grilles are used for active noise reduction as well as transparency mode / © NextPit

The battery life on the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is average at best, but this is enough to last 5 hours with ANC enabled and up to 18 hours with the charging case. This can be extended if you switched off ANC. Charging is a bliss on the earphones, though. You get fast and wireless charging with a 10-minute top-up could incredibly refill the juice to 30 percent.

Which of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro features do you think you would enjoy most? Share with us your answers in the comments, and if you'd like to see more headphones deals.

The best in-ear headphones 2023 in comparison

  Editor's choice Alternative choice Apple choice Alternative choice Best choice under $150 Best choice under $120
Product
Jabra Elite 10
Sony WF-1000XM5
Apple AirPods Pro 2
Technics EAH-AZ80
Nothing ear (2)
Jabra Elite 4
Image Jabra Elite 10 Product Image Sony WF-1000XM5 Product Image Apple AirPods Pro 2 Product Image Technics EAH-AZ80 Product Image Nothing ear (2) Product Image Jabra Elite 4 Product Image
Price (MSRP)
  • $249.99
  • $299
  • $249
  • $299
  • $149
  • $119.99
Offers*
