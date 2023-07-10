Hot topics

Samsung's Best-Sounding Galaxy Buds 2 (Pro) are Now 50% Cheaper

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
Authored by: Jade Bryan
NextPit samsung galaxy buds 2 pro in ear np22
© nextpit

Among Android manufacturers, Samsung can be considered to manufacture the best smartphones and accessories. In line with that, the Galaxy Buds 2 and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro active noise canceling headphones are now at their cheapest on Amazon, saving you up to 50 percent a pop. The offers see the premium ANC buds priced at $114 while the standard earbuds are retailing for a mere $71, which is close to half its normal price.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro (review) normally retails for $229, but the dark gray earbuds can be yours for half the price at $114. Other colors are discounted as well, although at a minimal variance. For instance, the pink shade costs $118, which is still significantly lower.

Similarly, the Galaxy Buds 2 (review) are available at record prices as well regardless of its color. Take the graphite version which is listed for $71, making it $69 cheaper than its typical listing at $139.

Why the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are among the best-sounding earbuds

When it comes to the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, these ship in the same bean design and is as lightweight as its predecessor, making the mini audio cans comfortable to wear and easy to fit in the ears. These in-ear headphones also boast IPX7 water resistance, which is more durable than being merely sweatproof as it guarantees you peace of mind even when you work out in the rain. 

In addition, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro currently offers the most features in a pair of earbuds from Samsung, especially when it comes to sound and connectivity. These include functions like spatial audio, 360 sound recording, and the new Samsung Seamless codec, among others. In our review, we also discovered that its ANC output is top-notch with above-average sound.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Review
Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 features ANC and wireless charging on its case. / © nextpit

Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 is the cheaper option of the two, but that does not mean it is a laggard. The earbuds are equipped with active noise cancelation and feature wireless charging support in a sleek form factor, just like its more expensive Buds 2 Pro.

Do you think that these Samsung earbuds are worth the purchase at these discounts? We'd like to hear your thoughts in the comments.

nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Previous Go to comment (0) Next
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing