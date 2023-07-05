Samsung May Launch a Smart Bracelet in Addition to a Galaxy Ring

In addition to the Galaxy XR headset that Samsung confirmed to launch soon, the Koreans were also tipped to be developing a smart Galaxy ring . Now, a new filing indicates that Samsung could be working on other wearable form factors as well, including a possible bracelet and a pair of glasses.

As spotted from repository of the UK IPO office (via SamMobile), Samsung filed new trademarks related to its unannounced Galaxy wearables. The listings only reveal the internal monikers of these devices, which are labelled Samsung Index, Samsung Circle, and Samsung Insight. At the same, the three are classified within the computer wearables, smartwatches, smart rings, and smartphones.

Also read: Best virtual glasses to buy in 2023

Samsung Galaxy smart ring and bracelet

Apart from names, there are no details that would describe the features or functions of each device. However, we can speculate that the Samsung Index may be a similar trademark to the Galaxy Ring that Samsung submitted back in March. This could end up as a standalone tracker like Oura's smart ring or an accessory for the Galaxy reality headset.

It is likely that the Samsung Circle might be equivalent to a solid bracelet rather than an adjustable wristband in the form of a watch or fitness tracker. Although, this could also be utilized to improve controls of Samsung's head-mounted display.

Samsung's new Circle, Index, Insight trademarks. / © UK IPO

Samsung Galaxy smart glasses

Regarding Samsung Insight, we can only come up with the idea of a set of smart glasses or spectacles considering the obvious naming scheme. Again, this might be a region-specific trademark that is similar to the Galaxy Glasses that the firm earlier presented. Furthermore, the Galaxy Insight could be a lighter and more portable alternative to the upcoming Galaxy XR headset, which may run on Google's micro XR platform for AR glasses.

Nonetheless, all of these are only assumptions. Plus, these new trademarks don't guarantee any of the wearables will eventually materialize or be released in the near future at all. But it's exciting to see that there are more wearables on the horizon beyond the watch or headset we currently see.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 with blood pressure monitoring and temperature sensor is hugely discounted on Amazon today. To device database

Would you think that it is necessary for Samsung to launch a smart Galaxy ring or a bracelet? Will this be a useful and practical accessory in your end?