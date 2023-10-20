Samsung's Galaxy A55 Might be a Gaming Powerhouse with AMD GPU

In addition to the upcoming Galaxy S24 , Samsung may be testing the mid-range Galaxy A55 which is slated to arrive by Q1 2024 and successor is to the Galaxy A54 (review) . After the existence of the device was first discovered, a fresh rrpoert has added more details about its chip and AMD-designed GPU.

The Galaxy A55 was first revealed by the Dutch news outlet Galaxy Club last month. Aside from the camera and processor, many of the details were unknown at that time. Now, the same source has shared the alleged benchmark result of Samsung's in-house Exynos 1480 chipset that carries the code name Rose which will power the device alongside vital information about the chip's GPU.

How will the AMD GPU benefit the Samsung Galaxy A55?

The GeekBench benchmark result confirmed the key chip's specifications, including the unannounced Samsung Xclipse 530 graphics chipset. There's not much else to know about the GPU, but it is safe to say it is based on AMD's RDNA architecture as the name of the unit implies.

For reference's sake, Samsung has been using Xclipse GPUs with its flagship-tier chips like the Exynos 2200 on the Galaxy S22 and the new Exynos 2400 that should power selected Galaxy S24 models. Hence, the Xclipse 530 could likely be a mid-tier GPU that Samsung plans to deploy in its mid-range chipsets.

Samsung Galaxy A55 benchmark / © Galaxy Club

It would also be interesting to find out why Samsung is switching from ARM's Mali graphics to AMD even for its mid-range line. It is likely that they may market the Galaxy A55 as a gaming-centric device, or perhaps it plans to infuse upgraded AI capabilities backed by the new GPU.

As for the Exynos 1480 SoC, the result also showed how the single core and multicore scores are on par with the Exynos 1380. But if you were to take a closer look, the two CPU core clusters on the Exynos 1480 chip appear to have a faster clock speed. So, it's possible we might get higher scores in the later tests and on the actual device.

Other Samsung Galaxy A55 specs and release date

Apart from the chipset, the Galaxy A55 is said to retain the 50 MP main camera of its predecessor. It's unknown if there will be upgrades in the optics and sensor size or added software optimizations.

Samsung's Galaxy A54 was launched in March of this year. This suggests the Galaxy A54 could break cover in March 2024 or perhaps even earlier given the Galaxy S24 is rumored to be unveiled a few weeks earlier than the Galaxy S23's release.

Do you think the new GPU on the Exynos 1480 will bring flagship-like performance to Samsung's mid-range smartphones and tablets? We're interested to hear your thoughts.