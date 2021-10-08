Samsung Galaxy A52 gets a performance uplift

Samsung has quietly included a new feature for the Galaxy A52 in the October update. The update brings to the mid-range phone the RAM Plus feature, which is already available on the Galaxy A52s . With it, Samsung promises better performance when running multiple apps.

TL;DR:

The October update for Galaxy A52s includes the RAM Plus feature, in addition to security fixes.

It occupies 4 GB of internal storage as virtual memory.

The feature can double RAM capacity for apps and games.

Yes, you heard us right. You can download more RAM. RAM Plus had already been included in the September update for the Galaxy A52 5G and it now starts rolling out to the 4G/LTE model as well. During the launch of the A52s variant, Samsung said "The Galaxy A52s 5G includes additional features to enhance your overall experience when using the phone."

According to the website SamMobile, RAM Plus is enabled by default and cannot be disabled on the Galaxy A52, unlike the Galaxy A52s. With this, apps and games can consume an additional 4 GB of RAM, which is becomes in the internal storage.

RAM Plus feature is listed in the RAM information in the Settings app / © Capture: SamMobile (photo: NextPit)

How to update the Galaxy A52 and check if RAM Plus is active

How to check if the update is available for your phone:

Open the Settings app. Navigate to the Software Update option and then the Download and install. Then, to confirm if RAM Plus is enabled, go to Settings > Device Support > Memory.

But does virtual memory really increases performance?

Despite Samsung's promises of increased performance, SamMobile reports that it hasn't noticed a difference with the RAM Plus feature. The history of similar techniques isn't very encouraging either, especially in the case of computers with slow HDDs.

Perhaps the biggest impact of RAM Plus is on multitasking, with apps and games being ejected from RAM less frequently and allowed to remain open in the background in the virtual memory area. In this case, there would be a delay to move data between virtual and physical RAM, but at least it would avoid having to open the app from scratch. All this, of course, depending on the implementation done by Samsung.

Other manufacturers offer similar features, for example the Chinese Vivo, Realme, OnePlus and iQOO, with names like Dynamic RAM, Extended RAM or Virtual RAM. Xiaomi also offers the feature on some models in the Chinese market, with rumors indicating that MIUI 13 will bring the virtual RAM option to the West.

Have you tried the feature? Have you noticed any difference? Leave your impressions in the comments!