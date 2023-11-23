Samsung's Galaxy A35 Renders Looks Like a Worthy Mid-Range

Apart from the popular flagship and foldable smartphones from Samsung, its budget and mid-range Galaxy A models sell like hotcakes as well. Early 2024 is when Samsung is expected to refresh some models, including the Galaxy A35, the successor to the Galaxy A34 which we've reviewed . Now, the device's first renders have surfaced to confirm several surprising design changes.

The end of the notch in the Galaxy A3x series

The Galaxy A34 was introduced with a large and phenomenal 6.6-inch AMOLED screen. However, this handset was let down by the U-shaped notch that houses the front-facing camera. Fortunately, Samsung looks set to abandon this outdated design on the Galaxy A35, at least based on what we've seen in the renders.

As spotted in the renders shared by OnLeaks (via MySmartPrice), the forthcoming mid-range Samsung phone will feature a punch-hole cutout in its display, sharing a similar front configuration as the other mid-range handsets like the Galaxy A54 (review). This is a major departure for the lineup, which has been utilizing notches for many generations.

A render of the Samsung Galaxy A35 shows a punch hole cutout on the display. / © MySmartPrice / OnLeaks

In addition to the punch-hole display, it is touted the Galaxy A35 will retain the same 6.6-inch AMOLED screen with a 120 HZ refresh rate. It also appears the bezels are somewhat thinner and less prominent, especially on the bottom chin when compared to its predecessor. However, renders are not always accurate, so we'll need to wait for the official images to confirm this.

Other Samsung Galaxy A35 specifications

Regarding the other changes, the Galaxy A35's frame looks to gain a flatter look that resembles the recently leaked Samsung Galaxy A15 and flagship Galaxy S24. The listed dimensions of the device measure 161.6×77.9×8.2 mm indicating it won't be drastically different from the Galaxy A34 (161.3×78.1× 8.2 mm).

Samsung's Galaxy A35 picture shows a flatter frame similar to the Galaxy A15 and Galaxy S24 / © MySmartPrice / OnLeaks

At the same time, the Galaxy A35 should retain the rear triple camera module that is helmed by a 50 MP primary shooter and mated to an 8 MP ultra-wide and a 2 MP macro sensor. Battery capacity is tipped to be the same at 5,000 mAh and complemented by a middling 25-watts charging.

Lastly, there are no details on what chipset it will use, although we guess that it will use one of Mediatek's newer Dimensity SoCs or Samsung's mid-range Exynos chipsets which will replace the Dimensity 1080 in the Galaxy A34.

Do you think the updated design of the Galaxy A35 will be a reason for you to pick it up next year? We're eager to hear your answers in the comments.