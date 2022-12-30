Galaxy A34 could make a modest gaming phone for a cheap price

The Samsung Galaxy A series is known to have affordable price tags, but most of the models seem to skimp on some particular features like choice of processors. That could be a different story on next year's lineup as the mid-range Galaxy A34 is now reported to arrive in two variants with one sporting a snappy MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC.

The start of 2023 could see Samsung announcing the Galaxy S23 alongside the refreshed Galaxy A series and new Galaxy S22 FE, all towing notable upgrades. However, Samsung's Galaxy A34 could become one of the most exciting entries.

Samsung Galaxy A34 processor

A new listing suggests that there will be two silicon options for the device. The first is an Exynos 1380 which was previously leaked and expected to power the Galaxy A54 too. Meanwhile, the new chip spotted from Geekbench's repository points to a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 consisting of an octa-core processor configured with two performance cores clocked at 2.6GHz and six efficiency cores tipping at 2.0GHz.

Samsung Galaxy A34 (5G) sharing design with Galaxy A54 / © Twitter/u/OnLeaks

In contrast, the Dimensity 1080 is a mid-range SoC with close performance to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 778G. While it is a far stretch to claim the Galaxy A34 as a gaming phone, it would expectedly handle a few game titles if paired with ample memory in modest settings. Furthermore, the Galaxy A34 would make a better choice in the gaming department than the Galaxy A54 given it will retail cheaper.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy A53 Get the discounted Galaxy A53 on Amazon. To device database

Samsung Galaxy A34 design

Per previous leaks, the Galaxy A34 will be sharing design with the Galaxy S23 with a flat back and rounder sides. The vertical triple camera array will be replacing the island design on the back. Unfortunately, the device is sticking further to the u-shaped notch instead of a more premium punch hole display.

What are your thoughts on Samsung equipping its budget mid-range with a more powerful processor? Do you think it will help the brand considering the fierce mid-range competition such as with Google's Pixel 6a and OnePlus Nord? Let us know in the comment section.