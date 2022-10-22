Galaxy A24 specs leaked: Downgraded processor but better camera

Details surrounding the successor to the recently launched Samsung Galaxy A23 (5G) are already out. A publication in Vietnam alleges that the Galaxy A24 may come with an AMOLED display but downgraded internal hardware. Unfortunately, pricing and availability of the entry-level device are not yet revealed.

Samsung's Galaxy A24 may feature an AMOLED display.

The Galaxy A23 successor may also sport a 48MP camera with OIS.

It could be launched in early 2023.

Samsung could disappoint or confuse its fans regarding the purported specs of the Galaxy A24. According to The Pixel, the upcoming Android handset will feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen, which is slightly reduced in terms of size over the Galaxy A23 with its 6.6-inch LCD. The refresh rate is not mentioned, but it is presumed to be at 90 Hz speed similar to the Galaxy M53.

Galaxy A24 camera with OIS

The source adds that Samsung will ditch the depth camera on the back and opt for a triple camera setup. The new main snapper is said to be a 48MP sensor with OIS which is paired with an 8MP ultrawide and 5MP macro camera. Samsung's Galaxy A24 will also benefit from an upgraded 16MP selfie shooter.

Confusingly, the Galaxy A24 may arrive with a dated Exynos 7904 chipset that consists of an 8-core processor in a12 nm process. In reference, the same chip is found on the Galaxy M20 that was launched in 2019. Furthermore, it is expected to have 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB base storage. Oddly enough, the battery of the device is said to be smaller at 4000 mAh, but the leaker is not confirming this detail.

When will the Galaxy A24 be released?

The 5G version of Samsung Galaxy A23 was just launched in the US last month. Its successor, the Galaxy A24 may not be official until early next year, so it is safe to say that we might still see some changes ahead. As usual, we suggest taking all this information with a grain of salt.

Do you believe that Samsung may downgrade the upcoming Galaxy A24 smartphone? We'd like to hear your thoughts.