Samsung Galaxy A23 5G could be on its way to the US

The ubiquitous Samsung Galaxy lineup could be adding yet another goodie with the affordable Galaxy A23 5G with a Qualcomm chipset. This smartphone is likely to be powered by the tasty Snapdragon 695 SoC and it is likely to hit the US market soon.

According to the leaked benchmarks that appeared at Geekbench, we may have an idea about the specs of the device at this early stage. The Galaxy A23 5G may pack a 4 GB of RAM and there's likely to be other memory layouts, and it will probably run Android 12 and One UI 4.1 when it arrives.

As mentioned, the A23 5G is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 695 SoC, a low-cost version that houses a 2021 5G chipset with 8 CPU cores (that's 6 + 2) plus an Adreno 619 GPU. It should have some hardware in common with the Galaxy A22 5G (shown below), potentially meaning a hefty 50MP main camera, with a 25W charging 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G (left) and Oppo A54 5G from the back / © NextPit

You know we'll be keeping you apprised of the latest and greatest with this wallet-friendly smartphone, so stay in the loop. By the way, the Galaxy A23 5G (SM-A236U) is also going to hit European markets, not just the States.