Faster midrange: Galaxy A23 5G launched and priced in the US

If you're looking for a decent Android handset in the stateside, Samsung's Galaxy A23 5G is already available in the US. Competitively priced for $300, the midrange Galaxy smartphone comes with a 50MP camera along with an upgraded fast charging and more efficient Snapdragon chipset.

Upgraded specs on Galaxy A23 5G

The Galaxy A23 5G has the same u-shaped notched display as last year's Galaxy A22 5G, but its 6.6-inch LCD screen now comes with a 120Hz refresh rate. There is also Gorilla Glass 5 protection and an 8MP selfie camera at the front. More importantly, the device is a thinner and shorter than before while its weight is slightly reduced. Unsurprisingly, you still get a fingerprint scanner at the side along with the volume rocker and power button.

Samsung's Galaxy A23 5G (Black) brings 50MP camera and faster display for $300 price

Powering the Galaxy A23 5G is a Snapdragon 695 chipset with an octa-core processor and Adreno 619 graphics. It is safe to say this is more efficient than the MediaTek Dimensity 700 from its predecessor. Battery life should be better too since the 5000 mAh capacity is retained. Surprisingly, Samsung beefed up the charging speed, which is now 25W through wired USB-C. This is similar to the more expensive Galaxy A53.

The back of the Galaxy camera phone houses a quad-camera setup with a 50MP main snapper and redesigned camera island. It is then paired with a 5MP ultra-wide sensor along with macro and depth cameras. Samsung already hinted that they would remove the depth sensor from their future midrangers, but we guess that could start on the upcoming Galaxy A54 or A74 models.

Camera and pricing of Galaxy A23 5G in US/UK

Samsung has opened the pre-order of the Galaxy A23 5G for $300 unlocked and only with a black color. The company is also giving away instant credit for trade-ins. We're talking the 4 GB + 64 GB storage configuration here, so it is unstated if a bigger RAM or memory variant will be offered too. Alternatively, if you prefer cheaper Galaxy device, the Galaxy A04 is heading too in the US.