While Samsung's flagship phones are the most popular, it is the company's affordable and mid-range entries have topped the best-selling charts. The Koreans are set to refresh some models soon, including the Galaxy A16 5G. The device has been spotted, confirming a few beefier upgrades from the best-selling Galaxy A15 5G (review) .

A Galaxy handset carrying the model number SM-A166P has been discovered in the GeekBench repository (via SamMobile). Based on the internal naming scheme, the device would likely debut as the Galaxy A16 5G.

No mind-blowing processor upgrade in the Galaxy A16 5G

Apart from the name, a few key details are also present that reveal the device is fitted by a supposed MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset given the processor configuration. Namely, the processing unit comes with an octa-core configuration with the two primary cores clocked at 2.4 GHz and the remaining six cores at 2.0 GHz.

In terms of benchmark tests, though, the figures generated are not promising compared to the Galaxy A15's Dimensity 6100+. As shown, the device generated 514 single-core points and 1,464 points in multicore, which are slightly down from the predecessor. However, it is noted that these numbers could change in the actual device.

Samsung's Galaxy A16 5G is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip and 6 GB RAM. / © GeekBench

What's interesting here is that the Galaxy A16 is equipped with 6 GB RAM. It is unclear if this will be the memory for the base configuration. But if this materializes, this will be a welcome upgrade as one of the gripes from the Galaxy A15 was the low 4 GB RAM. Other under-the-hood specs were touted to include a 5,000 mAh battery capacity and 25 watts charging speed.

Samsung Galaxy A16's camera specs and software

Besides the internals, it was reported earlier the Galaxy A16 will feature a triple camera commanded by a 50 MP camera. It will be coupled with a 5 MP ultrawide, 2 MP macro, and a 13 MP selfie snapper. The AMOLED display should be retained, measuring 6.5-inch in 1080p resolution and with a 90 Hz refresh rate.

Moreover, it should boot on Android 14 OS with skinned One UI 6 on top. That is quite a disappointment considering the Galaxy A15 runs on the same version out of the box. Likewise, you can expect up to 5 years of software support.

The Galaxy A15, which was priced at $200, was revealed around December last year, but we won't be surprised if the Galaxy A16 will hit the scene at an earlier launch window.

Do you think these improvements make Samsung's budget Android phones a worthier investment? Which features or specs would you like to see from the Galaxy A16? Share with us your answers in the comments.