Samsung Galaxy A15 with Refreshed Design is Revealed in Renders

It appears there's no shortage of Samsung Galaxy phones leaks lately. After the Galaxy A05s was spotted last week, a render of the more capable Galaxy A15 now has been published. While these types of materials do not always depict the final look of the device, it gives hints that Samsung is starting to incorporate visible design changes to its lineup.

What's new on the Samsung Galaxy A15

Based on the computer-generated images published (via The Tech Outlook), the purported Galaxy A15 still carries the majority of the design of the Galaxy A14 5G (review). Essentially, this includes the minimalistic finish with the camera lens getting their individual cutout alongside a notched display but slightly less notable bezels on the front.

A render of the Samsung Galaxy A15 shows a flat frame and slightly reduced bezels. / © OnLeaks / The Tech Outlook

It was stated that the display is now measured at 6.4-inch wide, which is the same size as the Galaxy A54 (review) but a midge narrower from the 6.6-inch LCD screen estate of the Galaxy A14. The 90 Hz refresh is likely retained here. However, it remains unclear if there are improvements to the triple camera shooters currently helmed by a 50 MP main sensor.

What's interesting is that the side has a flatter frame, unlike the rounder build on the Galaxy A14 or the high-end Galaxy S23. And, combined with the shorter display of the new enclosure, the Galaxy A15 gets dimensions of 160.2 x 76.8 x 8.4 mm, which are evidently more compact and thinner than its predecessor.

Samsung's Galaxy A15 features a smaller display but with the same interfaces as the Galaxy A14 5G. / © OnLeaks / The Tech Outlook

Going to the physical buttons, the layer is beveled around these keys which may enable better tactile on hands. The other side houses the SIM card tray while the bottom has the speaker, microphone, 3.5 mm analog audio jack, and USB-C port.

Samsung Galaxy A15 possible release date

Beyond the looks, other details like the release date and price of the Galaxy A15 are still scarce. However, we could use the Galaxy A14 as a reference, which debuted in January this year. Hence, the successor may break cover, or perhaps additional information about it would surface in the coming months.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy A14 5G

Would you prefer the new frame to be applied on Samsung's premium devices as well? Tell us your thoughts in the comments.