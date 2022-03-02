Samsung Galaxy A13 & Galaxy A33 5G: Photos and specs leaked!

The Samsung Galaxy A13 4G and the Samsung Galaxy A33 , the successors of the popular Samsung Galaxy A32 5G and Galaxy A12, are expected to be equally attractive choices for budget-aware consumers. Now, we learn not only of their specs and looks but also that the Galaxy A13 may be closer to release than we expected!

TL;DR

The Samsung Galaxy A335G and the Samsung Galaxy A13 4G were leaked.

Information about some of the rumored specs was made available for each device.

The A13 4G will release in Europe soon for 200 Euros (~$220).

The A13 4G is not expected to release in the USA and is considerably different from the A13 5G.

Earlier today, exclusive information from our colleagues at WinFuture popped up, revealing the upcoming entry and mid-range devices of the Galaxy A Series. The Galaxy A13 and the Galaxy A33 were presented in product renders, alongside some of their specs! This is extremely good news for people who are looking into budget devices, but since it may take a while for the revealed devices to come to the market I recommend you take a look at our selection of the best budget phones for under $300.

This is the Samsung Galaxy A33

If the renders are accurate, then the device looks a lot like the Galaxy S21 Fe / © Winfuture.de

The Samsung Galaxy A33 is the stronger device and is expected to be closer to the Samsung Galaxy A53 with 5G support and a fast 90Hz (or more) OLED display at a resolution of 2400 x 1080 at 6.4 inches (~411 PPI).

As for the SoC, the leak points to the Exynos 1200 alongside 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The SoC can reach up to 2.4 GHz, which, compared with the MT6853 Dimensity 720 5G by MediaTek in the A32 5G, is about 0.4 GHz faster. Even though these numbers do not indicate actual performance differences, they point to a generally faster device. As of now, there is no information available about the cameras, but the battery should be at 5,000mAh.

This is the Samsung Galaxy A13 4G

The Galaxy A13 4G has a more plain design that reminds me of the S22 Ultra / © Winfuture.de

Going down in the price bracket, the Galaxy A13 will be a 4G device that is rumored to feature a PLS LCD screen of 2408 x 1080 over 6.6 inches (~400 PPI) and a maximum refresh rate of 90Hz. The rumor mill was more favorable with the lower-end model. The SoC is expected to be the Samsung Exynos 850 with a 4GB/64GB memory and storage configuration. The A13 4G will get expandable memory via a microSD.

For the cameras, we get a primary 48 MP camera that is presumably a Wide lens, and an ultra-wide of 5 MP. Additionally, the device will have two 2 MP cameras for depth effects and macro shots.

The one place where Samsung did not make any reductions is the battery. According to the sources, Samsung will equip the A13 4G with 5000 mAh of battery capacity. The A13 4G will come with a quick charging of up to 15-watts.

The device is said to launch "very soon" in Europe for 200 Euros (~$221). Unfortunately, the smartphone will probably not be available in the USA. The leakers suggest that the device is very different from the A13 5G of the North American region.

What do you think? Are you interested in the entry-level offerings by Samsung?