Samsung's Frame QLED TV is 33% off on both Amazon and Walmart

Turn your living room into an art gallery with this Black Friday 2022 deal! Samsung's artsy The Frame QLED TV is 33% off on both Amazon and Walmart, with the 55-inch version at a low $997.99 in both stores. Check this deal!

The Frame includes all the connectivity and streaming apps you will find on a regular Samsung Smart TV, powered by the Tizen operating system, it also offers "Art Mode" a service that displays selected photos or curated paintings from art masters.

Why choose Samsung's The Frame

Samsung's TVs are known for their Tizen OS, one of the most popular and best-supported Smart TV platforms, with all the major streaming apps, including support for Apple's AirPlay screen mirroring tech. You will also find the exclusive Gaming Hub app, including services like GeForce Now and Xbox Game Pass, besides all the usual connectivity options like HDMI 2.1 ports and Wi-Fi support.

The Frame is ideal for bright rooms, where some OLED sets don't perform as well, and Samsung's model not only offers high brightness levels, it is also equipped with an anti-reflection matte surface on the display.

The matte surface not only improves visibility and reduces reflections but also mimics the appearance of a real painting when hung on the wall, paired with its slim bezels. The connections can be found on a separate box, which links to the TV set using an easy-to-hide thin optical cable, allowing you to plug videogame consoles, audio devices, and other media players into the standard HDMI ports.

If you are looking for a wall-mounted TV that sits flush to the wall and will turn visitors' heads, look no further than this deal. If you are looking for different types of Black Friday deals, feel free to comment in the section below.