Samsung Extends the Galaxy AI Update to Older Phones

The main focus of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series was the Galaxy AI, which is pre-installed on the flagship devices based on Android 14 and the company's own One UI 6.1. There were increasing rumors that the South Korean company would also distribute the novel functions based on artificial intelligence to older Samsung smartphones and Samsung tablets . Today, we have received official confirmation of the upcoming update including a timetable.

Samsung One UI 6.1 coming with Galaxy AI at the end of March

Samsung will also provide older smartphones and tablets with the in-house One UI 6.1 via an update. There is nothing unusual about this for the time being. However, Samsung has not only announced that the update will now be distributed in waves via an OTA (Over the Air) update from the end of March 2024, but also which devices and which Galaxy AI functions you can expect.

Which Samsung devices will receive One UI 6.1?

The Samsung devices supported in the first batch will be as follows:

Contrary to the initial leaked information for an update to One UI 6.1, we are still missing the smartphones from the S21 and S22 series, as well as the two 4th generation foldables and the very popular mid-range smartphones Samsung Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54. This may mean that they will receive the update much later or that they are generally not ready for the AI functions of Galaxy AI.

Samsung Galaxy AI is coming to more smartphones

Samsung Galaxy AI. / © Samsung

In its press release, Samsung also informs us which AI functions will be available on other Samsung devices from the end of March 2024 in cooperation with Google.

"With the Galaxy AI functions, we not only want to usher in an era of mobile AI, but also make it easier for our users to access AI. This is just the beginning. Our goal is to make the experience accessible to more than 100 million Galaxy users over the course of 2024 and find innovative ways to harness the countless possibilities of mobile AI" TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business

New features include AI Live Translation, Writing Assistant, Circle to Search, Browsing Assistant, Interpreter, Transcription Assistant, Generative Image Editing, Edit Suggestion, and Instant Slow Motion. The nextpit editorial team has tested these AI-powered features and prepared a complete guide for you:

So, which of you are excited about the new Galaxy AI functions? Let us know in the comments which feature you're looking forward to the most.