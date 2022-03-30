This is what a smartphone with 200 Megapixels looks like

Samsung introduced its 200MP camera sensor dubbed as ISOCELL HP1 last year. And after just a few months, the humongous sensor is spotted on the upcoming flagship Motorola Frontier – and it is looking ready for prime time.

TL;DR

Samsung's 200MP sensor is spotted in an actual smartphone.

Having more megapixels means more advantages – but also challenges.

Flexible pixel binning combines varying amounts of pixels into one effective pixel.

Motorola's Frontier flagship could be the first smartphone to equip Samsung's 200MP sensor. This actual live shot of the device has been leaked and is showing a massive camera hump on its back supported by a f2.2 lens and 200MP HP1 OIS label. There will be two secondary sensors coming with the main 200MP sensor as well but there are no details regarding those.

Actual live shot of Motorola Frontier with 200MP sensor / © Weibo

What are the benefits of Samsung's 200MP sensor for camera phones?

Technically speaking, the 200MP Isocell HP sensor is measured at 1/1.22-inch with 0.64μm pixel size – which places it among the largest smartphone camera sensors out there. It may only be topped by the rumored Sony IMX800 with 50MP resolution that we may see in the Xiaomi 12 Ultra.

Samsung is playing by the numbers here with their focus of not having how many millions. Instead, they are highlighting the different advantages of the sensor which include two levels of pixel binning (combining pixels into one) while creating brighter and sharper images.

Pixel binning technology shown how pixels are combined creating one effective pixel / © Samsung

With the use of pixel binning, it can produce 50MP images out from the 200MP by combining four pixels into one. The next level is creating 16MP images by combining 16 neighboring pixels into one much more effective single pixel and overall better image quality. This is also true for video recording where there is no need to crop the full 8K and 4K resolutions.

Perhaps, the only downside of having this huge sensor is the space it will consume on a smartphone making bulky camera humps like on the Motorola Frontier and Xiaomi 12 Ultra. It is still up to the OEM on how to keep the thickness of the device at minimum.

What are your thoughts about having large sensors for extra thickness in our future smartphones? Will it be practical? Let us know in the comment section.