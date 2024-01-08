S8 MaxV Ultra & Pro Ultra Compared: New Flagship Roborock Vacuum Robots

Table of Contents

The Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra and the S8 Max Ultra are almost identical in most respects. Therefore, in this comparison, we will focus on the differences between the S8 MaxV Ultra and the already-known Roborock S8 Pro Ultra nextpit reviewed a while back. However, if there are differences between the S8 MaxV Ultra and Max Ultra in certain areas, we will always point this out.

Also interesting: Roborock vacuum robots in comparison

Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra vs S8 Pro Ultra: Design and construction

Both new Max models, the S8 MaxV Ultra and the S8 Max Ultra, come in the classic, round Roborock design with a LiDAR navigation tower at the front on the top. However, the tower on the MaxV model is quite a bit higher than on the Max Ultra and Pro Ultra. The reason for this is that Roborock installs the hardware for the Roborock voice assistant there, which we will come back to later.

At this point, it is important to note that the MaxV robot robovac is 10.3 cm higher than the Max model and the Pro model at just 9.65 cm. So if you have sofas or cupboards with little floor clearance at home, you should measure carefully.

The docks of the S8 Max Ultra and S8 MaxV Ultra are identical and each measure 41.9 x 40.9 x 47 cm, making them almost 20 percent more compact than the dock of the S8 Pro Ultra at 42.6 x 51.4 x 45 cm. You can find out why this is quite astonishing in view of the additional features of the Max models below in the suction and mopping performance section.

The Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra is also available in a flatter version without integrated water tanks (left), but with a water connection for fresh and waste water. However, this version is still not confirmed for all markets. The station with integrated water tanks is significantly higher (right). / © Roborock

The S8 Max Ultra and the S8 MaxV Ultra are also available in two sub-variants. In some countries, Roborock sells the "Refill & Drainage" model, which has connections for fresh water and wastewater just like a dishwasher. As the base station does not have tanks for fresh and waste water, it has become quite a bit flatter at 30 cm compared to 47 cm in height. It is not yet known which markets will receive the more automated version.

Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra vs S8 Pro Ultra: Smart functions

Let's get to the reason for the higher LiDAR tower in the MaxV model: Roborock has installed the technology for its own voice assistant "Rocky" here. This means you can tell the S8 MaxV Ultra how and where to clean by voice. The assistant should also work offline—and even without a Wi-Fi connection.

The S8 MaxV Ultra and Max Ultra also support the new Matter smart home standard out of the box. It is not yet known whether support will also be retrofitted to the Pro Ultra via a firmware update.

Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra vs S8 Pro Ultra: Navigation and camera

All S8 Ultra models rely not only on the LiDAR modules for navigation but also on structured light to find their way around their surroundings. However, the S8 MaxV Ultra also has an RGB camera installed on the front. In conjunction with artificial intelligence, this enables smarter obstacle detection. With Reactive AI 2.0, the S8 MaxV Ultra can recognize certain objects more effectively - even pets.

The Roborock S8 Pro Ultra scored 4.5 out of 5 stars in the nextpit test. / © nextpit

According to Roborock, this improved detection makes it possible, for example, to avoid pets during cleaning trips in order to disturb them as little as possible with noise. In addition, pet food bowls are to be recognized and the surrounding area cleaned as thoroughly as possible. The S8 Max Ultra and S8 Pro Ultra, on the other hand, rely on the older detection technology called Reactive 3D.

Another advantage of the RGB camera in the S8 MaxV Ultra is that you have a moving surveillance camera in your home. If you feel like you are being watched, it is better to opt for the Max model, which does not have the RGB camera.

Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra vs S8 Pro Ultra: Suction and mopping performance

All three Roborock vacuum robots have the same main brushes on the underside. However, the suction power is different: At 6,000 Pa, the Pro Ultra model offers significantly less power than the S8 Max Ultra at 8,000 Pa and the S8 MaxV Ultra at 10,000 Pa. The two Max models also offer a side brush that can move outwards for better cleaning in the corners. For the sake of completeness: Roborock is launching another version of the S8 MaxV Ultra in China, which will have two side brushes. However, only one of these can be extended.

For mopping, all three models rely on a mop plate, which the robot shakes across the floor for thorough cleaning. The frequency of the Max models is 4000 oscillations per minute, while the Pro Ultra "only" manages 3000 oscillations per minute.

According to the manufacturer, the mop plates in the Max models should also reach into the corners better than in the S8 Pro Ultra. The two newer models also offer better protection for your carpets: The mop plates can be raised by 20 mm instead of just 5 mm.

The Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra can extend its brush to hopefully reach even the last corners. / © Roborock

The cleaning stations of the S8 Max Ultra and S8 MaxV Ultra offer a few new features despite their smaller size. You can now rinse the mops with hot water at 60 °C to sterilize them—the S8 Pro Ultra only rinses at room temperature. The two Max models use 60 °C hot air for drying, while the Pro Ultra is slightly slower at 45 °C. Roborock also promises that an analysis of the dirty water will make it easier to recognize whether cleaning is already complete or not.

Both the S8 MaxV Ultra and the S8 Max Ultra offer the option of automatically adding cleaning agents to the mop water. With the Pro Ultra, you only have to add detergent manually when refilling fresh water.

Conclusion: Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra, S8 Max Ultra or S8 Pro Ultra?

It's clear that you get the maximum range of functions and the best cleaning performance with the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra—but also with a $1800 price tag to match. There are also features that are at least debatable. Some users, for example, will prefer privacy protection to a surveillance camera in the robot hoover. If you don't want a voice assistant and also have low furniture, the S8 Max Ultra will probably still be better for you on balance.

Finally, the S8 Pro Ultra makes more significant compromises in terms of cleaning performance—both when vacuuming and mopping. However, with a recommended retail price of "only" $1,599 (€1500 in Europe), this model is in all likelihood a lot cheaper than the top models, which are logically a little more expensive.

Last but not least, the availability: The S8 Pro Ultra has already been available since mid-2023. Roborock has announced that the S8 MaxV Ultra will be available from its online store and Amazon in April.