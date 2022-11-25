7 weeks independent: Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra at Black Friday cheaper than ever!

The Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra can clean your home for seven weeks without any intervention—that is, from Black Friday to Epiphany on January 6! The included cleaning station even refills the water tank. What else the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra has to offer and how much you pay for the new top model on Black Friday, you can read here!

The Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra was released in April 2022 and comes with a powerful cleaning station. This can not only empty the dust tank of the robot vacuum cleaner but also refills the water tank for the wiping function. This allows the S7 MaxV Ultra to offer a battery life of up to seven weeks.

The manufacturer also wants to have optimized the cleaning performance. Thus, the suction power has been doubled compared to the Roborock S7+ and the cleaning result is said to be particularly thorough with 5,100 Pascal. The VibraRise technology, which has been known for several generations and automatically raises the wiper on water-sensitive surfaces—such as carpets—is also on board.

Holy trinity of the "Empty Wash Fill Dock"!

What started out as a docking station for charging in the case of vacuum robots mutates into an "Empty Wash Fill Dock" in the case of the S7 MaxV Ultra. This not only charges the robot vacuum, it can also vacuum out the integrated dust container, as we were able to marvel at (and clearly hear) in the Roborock Q7 Max+ review. In addition, the station also fills the water tank, and cleaning the wiper cloth is also possible completely autonomously.

The Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra can also be controlled by a cell phone. / © Roborock

To set the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra in motion, you control it via the voice assistants Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant or via the Roborock app via smartphone. The vacuum should find its way around your home thanks to LiDAR technology and 3D mapping. As usual with Roborock models, you can set no-mop zones and target dirty floors in the app with a tap.

Price and availability

Roborock charges a hefty price for its new top-of-the-line automatic floor cleaning model. According to the recommended retail price, you have to pay $1,399 for the S7 MaxV Ultra. However, you can find the robot vacuum cleaner at a significant discount on Black Friday—at Amazon, the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra is currently cheaper than ever since its launch in the summer, at $1,059.99.

You can find more information about the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra on the linked manufacturer's page. If the model presented in this article is too expensive for you, I recommend our guide to the best vacuum robots you can buy in 2022.

Do you already have a robot vacuum cleaner in use, and if so, which one? How much are you willing to pay for autonomous floor cleaning? Share it with us in the comments!