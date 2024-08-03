The Qrevo Plus is the latest robotic vacuum cleaner with mopping capability from Roborock. The vacuum and mopping robot boasts a suction power of 7,000 Pa. Roborock has included a retractable mop into the 9.65 cm high robotic vacuum cleaner. Additional support is provided by the feature-rich docking station, which cleans the mopping equipment with hot water and dries it with hot air. In this detailed review, nextpit shares you why you shouldn't hesitate to buy the new Roborock robotic vacuum cleaner.

Design and build quality The Roborock Qrevo Plus is well-made and impressed with its compact design. With an overall height of just 9.65 cm, the Roborock robotic vacuum cleaner is also suitable for cleaning those hard-to-reach places under different furniture. Roborock also included a swivel mop for thorough cleaning in corners. Pros: Small, compact model.

High-quality workmanship.

Extendable mop is installed. Cons: - The Roborock Qrevo Plus is available in white and black colors. Roborock provided us with the black model for our review. Standing a mere 9.65 cm tall, the new robotic vacuum cleaner from Roborock does not take the title of the flattest robotic vacuum cleaner. This accolade is still reserved for the Ecovacs Deebot X5 Omni. The fact that Roborock still managed to install a LiDAR tower for navigation at this height certainly deserves great respect. The robotic vacuum cleaner is equipped with a swiveling mopping pad. This means that the Qrevo Plus can intuitively extend one of the mops to get into hard-to-reach places (e.g. corners). The appliance has a 330 ml dust container and an 80 ml water tank. There is also a side brush and the same main brush as the €1,000 Q Revo MaxV. The robotic vacuum cleaner and the docking station are compact compared to other models. © nextpit Measuring 9.65 cm tall, the Qrevo Plus is a flat robotic vacuum cleaner. © nextpit There is a 330 ml dust container under the hinged hood. © nextpit The docking station looks very familiar like the one the Roborock Qrevo S (review) employs. I strongly believe if we were to place both docking stations next to each other, it would be nigh impossible to tell which docking station belongs to which robotic vacuum cleaner. The docking station of the Qrevo Plus measures 34 × 48.7 × 56.1 cm. The equipment within is basically the same — a dust bag with a capacity of 2.7 liters and two water tanks: a 4-liter fresh water tank and a 3.5-liter dirty water tank. The dust bag is located behind the removable cover, which is a fingerprint magnet. The water containers are always within easy reach, as Roborock does not have a cover for the water containers on the Qrevo models' docking stations. There are clean and dirty water tanks in the docking station. © nextpit The dust bag is hidden behind the cover. © nextpit Once the docking station has been connected and the robotic vacuum cleaner has been inserted, the next step would be to set up the Roborock app where a Wi-Fi connection is required. To shorten the process, a QR code is available under the hinged cover. After adding it, check for the latest firmware update, if any.

App and functions Using the Roborock app is fun. Numerous cleaning functions and settings of the all-in-one docking station are available here in a clearly laid out user interface. Practical: The Qrevo Plus is suitable for use in multi-story apartments. Pros: Able to store up to four maps.

Moves along the floor direction.

Widgets for iPhone and Apple Watch. Cons: - Mapping out the area was extremely easy. The fact that the robotic vacuum cleaner does not correctly separate all rooms in a test area of around 70 m² is not a big deal. The map management menu offers countless functions to modify the mapped floor plan. It is here you can combine or separate rooms accordingly. If you want to exclude certain places in the home, you can assign no-go zones. Conversely, you can specify precise areas of your home for the smart appliance to clean. In the main menu, the app offers five suction levels and 32 water flow rates. What's unfavorable with this robotic vacuum cleaner is this: The "Mop after vacuuming" function is not available as a default option. You will need to set up a routine for the appliance to automatically begin mopping after vacuuming. The fact that the "Mop after vacuuming" function is not part of the preset settings proved to be inconvenient at first, but does not provide a negative user experience once a routine is created. Creating a routine has another advantage. Roborock offers the option of adding your saved routines as a widget on your iPhone or Apple Watch. This allows you to send the robotic vacuum cleaner to clean or interrupt the cleaning process with a single tap. The Roborock app offers the following cleaning functions: Vacuuming.

Mopping.

Vacuuming and mopping.

AI-generated "Smart Plan". Roborock app screenshots. © nextpit Roborock app screenshots. © nextpit It gets a little confusing where the suction levels are concerned. If you only want the Qrevo Plus to vacuum, there are five suction levels available. If you select "Vacuum and mop", the app only offers a choice of four suction levels. The fifth does not disappear as the robotic vacuum cleaner saves this for carpets. More on this in the next section of the review. During the cleaning process, the app continuously shows the appliance's live location and where it has already done its job. Apart from that, you can see the areas it has vacuumed and mopped. At the top of the main menu, you can also view how long the vacuum and mopping robot has been up to mischief and how much available battery power is left. Functions of the docking station are also located in the main menu. You can modify settings for the suction function, mop washing, and mop drying here. For particularly fussy users, there is the option to specify exactly how thoroughly the mopping equipment should be rinsed and how long the subsequent drying process should take. Roborock app screenshots. © nextpit Roborock app screenshots. © nextpit Otherwise, the remaining settings provide insights into the remaining service life of the individual components and the option to create schedules. We must particularly emphasize that the robotic vacuum cleaner can clean along the direction in which the floor is laid to protect your floors. This function is usually reserved for robotic vacuum cleaners that begin from $1,000 upward. What's more, you can set the frequency at which the swivel mop should extend. Overall, the Roborock app is a clear and easy-to-understand app that even novice robotic vacuum cleaner users will have no problems finding their way around.

Suction and wiping performance In terms of suction power on parquet and tiles, the Qrevo Plus is right up there with the big boys. The vacuum and mopping robot also shows its best side when vacuuming up pet fur. What's more, the appliance provides a solid mopping performance, even in corners thanks to the extendable mop pad. As if that wasn't enough, the Qrevo Plus has a decent battery life. Pros: Flawless carpet detection.

Good suction power.

Great mopping performance.

Solid battery life. Cons: - As already described in the first section of the review, the new Qrevo Plus and the Q Revo MaxV have only minimal differences as far as the technical specifications are concerned. In reality, this is reflected in the suction power. The Roborock Qrevo Plus achieved the same results in the review as the Q Revo MaxV in an equivalent test. The Qrevo Plus remains unperturbed by pet fur. In terms of mopping performance, the robotic vacuum cleaner delivers great performance. Slightly dried coffee stains are not a problem at all for the appliance. Good mopping performance does not even require the highest water flow rate, i.e. the amount of water used to moisten the mopping pads. In reality, it has been shown that level 15 is completely sufficient to remove stains. Test volume (g) Suction volume (g) Efficiency (%) Oat flakes (tiles) 10 g 9,9 g 97 % Sand (tiles) 10 g 9,7 g 95 % Sand (carpet) 10 g 9,5 g 92 % The LiDAR navigation of the new robot vacuum is equally impressive. Not unusual for robotic vacuum cleaners, cables can cause a brief moment of confusion for the Qrevo Plus. It is best to clear these away before cleaning. For more easy ways to make the most of your robotic vacuum cleaner, we recommend taking a look at our tips and tricks on how to improve the cleaning results of your robotic vacuum cleaner. Carpet detection, in particular, proved to be a surprising strength of this appliance. This Roborock model raises the mopping equipment by 10 mm before driving over carpets. The fact that carpet detection even works on short-pile carpets is something that some robotic vacuum cleaners in the $1,000 range cannot even do. Finally, the suction power on carpets is solid. Here, the Qrevo Plus keeps up with models such as the more expensive Ecovacs T30 Pro Omni. The usual LiDAR tower sits on top. © nextpit Roborock installed a side brush and two rotating mop pads. The mop is extendable. © nextpit Carpet detection worked flawlessly. © nextpit Roborock's Qrevo Plus navigates itself well in reality and recognizes obstacles straight away. © nextpit The fact that the Qrevo Plus also has good endurance performance is the cherry on top of the cake. During a 30-minute vacuuming and mopping session, the appliance used up 25 percent of its battery. Users who want to experience its full suction power must let the robotic vacuum cleaner first vacuum and then send it off to mop. After 30 minutes of vacuuming and scrubbing, the Qrevo Plus still has a respectable 68 percent battery in the tank. Depending on your settings, the robotic vacuum cleaner returns to the docking station during cleaning, or at the latest when the cleaning tour is complete, where the docking station empties the dust, cleans, and dries the mop pads. When emptying the dust container and washing the hot water mop, it gets louder for a brief moment but not to the extent where it is so deafening you have to use over-ear headphones for some peace and quiet. At least the hot air drying process is quiet.

Technical data sheet Technical specifications Model Roborock Qrevo Plus Image Price (RRP) Unknown suction power 7,000 Pa Height of the robotic vacuum cleaner 9.65 cm Special features Extendable mop Suction function Yes Mop cleaning and drying Yes Automatic cleaning solution dispenser No Base station dimensions 34 × 48.7 × 56.1 cm