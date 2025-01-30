Roborock Q8 Max+ with Self-Emptying Dock and Advanced Navigation 49% Off

Winter brings cold days, and cleaning your home can start to feel like a chore. But you don’t have to put in extra effort to keep your floors spotless—a robot vacuum and mop can handle the job for you. Roborock , a well-known brand in robot cleaners, is currently offering its high-performing Q8 Max+ for 49 percent off on Amazon, dropping the price from $819 to just $419.

This matches the lowest price we've seen, both earlier this month and last month. The deal applies to both the black and white color options, but if you choose black, you’ll also get free delivery.

Why Should You Get the Roborock Q8 Max+?

Launched last year, the Roborock Q8 Max+ comes with significant upgrades. The “Plus” model delivers an automated base and enhanced performance for more efficient cleaning. With an impressive 5,500 Pa suction power—higher than many robot vacuums in its class—and a dual roller brush, it picks up debris and pet hair more effectively than models with a single roller.

Its mopping capabilities are also noteworthy, though it lacks an auto-lift feature for carpets. However, it allows for customizable water flow levels, letting you adjust settings based on your flooring type.

Roborock's Q8 Max+ features 5,500 Pa suction and dual roller brush / © Roborock

Navigation is another strong point of the Roborock Q8 Max+. Equipped with LiDAR technology, it efficiently detects and avoids obstacles. It also features real-time mapping for faster, more accurate floor plans. Through the intuitive mobile app or voice commands, you can set up custom cleaning routines, designate no-go zones, and even create multi-level maps.

Another advantage? Minimal maintenance. The self-emptying dock holds up to seven weeks’ worth of dirt, so you won’t need to empty it frequently. The vacuum also features a long-lasting battery, covering a large area on a single charge. Plus, it automatically recharges when needed, so you never have to worry about running out of power mid-clean.

The Roborock Q8 Max+ is perfect for those who want a hassle-free, high-performing cleaning solution. At this price, is it worth the investment? What do you think?