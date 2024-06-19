Score $220 Off Roborock's Impressive Q8 Max+ Robot Vacuum Cleaner
Robot vacuums are not only great at cleaning your floor, but they're pretty smart, too. They get around your space without getting stuck, and they feature hands-free control if paired with a docking station. If you're looking to buy right now, Roborock has the Q8 Max+ down to $599 from $819, which is near the all-time low price.
That's not the best price ever for the Roborock Q8 Max+, but it's close, and you get to take home $220 (26 percent) savings. Keep in mind the discount can be had by applying the coupon code before checkout.
Why we like the Roborock Q8 Max+ as a smart cleaner
The Plus means the Roborock Q8 Max+ comes with its own automated docking station. This enables self-emptying of the robot cleaner's dust bin while the large bin on the dock can hold dirt for up to 7 weeks, for a total hands-free cleaning.
The Roborock Q8 Max+ is rated with 5,500 Pa suction power, which is more than average. This is enough to lift lint and debris stuck in between the blocks of your parquet while the dual-roller brush is said to be 20 percent more effective in getting rid of hair from carpets. There is also a mopping feature that you can set up to which type of floor finish.
Similar to the premium Roborock Q8 MaxV Ultra (review), the Q8 Max+ features LiDAR navigation and obstacle avoidance. It can also generate real-time 3D maps of your rooms which you can customize for no-go zones, scheduling, and multi-level cleaning through the mobile app.
You also don't need to worry about frequent charging, the Roborock Q8 Max+ can last 4 hours on a single charge, and that will cover a large space. Plus, with the dock, there is support for off-peak charging that saves you money over time.
What do you think of the Roborock Q8 Max+? Is it a compelling purchase at this price? Let us hear your thoughts in the comment section.
