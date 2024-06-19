Hot topics

Score $220 Off Roborock's Impressive Q8 Max+ Robot Vacuum Cleaner

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
Q8 Max Hersteller
© Roborock
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Robot vacuums are not only great at cleaning your floor, but they're pretty smart, too. They get around your space without getting stuck, and they feature hands-free control if paired with a docking station. If you're looking to buy right now, Roborock has the Q8 Max+ down to $599 from $819, which is near the all-time low price.

That's not the best price ever for the Roborock Q8 Max+, but it's close, and you get to take home $220 (26 percent) savings. Keep in mind the discount can be had by applying the coupon code before checkout.

Why we like the Roborock Q8 Max+ as a smart cleaner

The Plus means the Roborock Q8 Max+ comes with its own automated docking station. This enables self-emptying of the robot cleaner's dust bin while the large bin on the dock can hold dirt for up to 7 weeks, for a total hands-free cleaning.

The Roborock Q8 Max+ is rated with 5,500 Pa suction power, which is more than average. This is enough to lift lint and debris stuck in between the blocks of your parquet while the dual-roller brush is said to be 20 percent more effective in getting rid of hair from carpets. There is also a mopping feature that you can set up to which type of floor finish.

Similar to the premium Roborock Q8 MaxV Ultra (review), the Q8 Max+ features LiDAR navigation and obstacle avoidance. It can also generate real-time 3D maps of your rooms which you can customize for no-go zones, scheduling, and multi-level cleaning through the mobile app.

You also don't need to worry about frequent charging, the Roborock Q8 Max+ can last 4 hours on a single charge, and that will cover a large space. Plus, with the dock, there is support for off-peak charging that saves you money over time.

What do you think of the Roborock Q8 Max+? Is it a compelling purchase at this price? Let us hear your thoughts in the comment section.

 The Best Portable Projectors in 2024

  The best choice The best value for money The best for less The all-rounder The challenger The best laser TV
Product
Xgimi Halo+
Dangbei Neo
Technaxx TX-127
Samsung Freestyle
Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser
Formovie Theater
Image Xgimi Halo+ Product Image Dangbei Neo Product Image Technaxx TX-127 Product Image Samsung Freestyle Product Image Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser Product Image Formovie Theater Product Image
Offers

To find out more, browse through our comprehensive Portable Projectors buying guide.

nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing