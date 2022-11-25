Roborock's Q7 Max Plus with empty dock is $270 cheaper today

Roborock is joining Black Friday by slashing the price of its robot vacuum cleaners. The Roborock Q7 Max+ with an auto-empty dock and powerful suction gets the biggest price reduction through a $270 Amazon coupon. NextPit tells you why it's the right time to own one.

TL;DR

The Roborock Q7 Max+ is $270 off.

On top of the discount, Amazon is offering a $60 gift card.

Amazon's deal is good until supply lasts.

Today's smart robot vacuums eliminate frequent sweeping and mopping at home. These wheeled chunky droids can even reach different spots far beyond what a regular human is capable of. The Roborock Q7 Max+ could be the very answer to that, and it's even more than capable for those tasks.

Amazon is running a limited offer for this premium cleaner. Originally priced $870 with an automatic empty dock, the set is now down to $599.99 or a direct 31% discount. You'll just need to use the $270 coupon at checkout. On top of the discount, Amazon is offering a $60 gift card for those who apply for an Amazon Rewards Visa Card.

We're not going back to broomstick and dustpan–Why Roborock is the answer

Roborock's Q7 Max+ that we reviewed is a smart cleaner with a self-empty dock. It's not a typical unguided robot as the Q7 Max+ uses laser-based navigation. This allows it to scan and create 3D maps too on top of the obstacle avoidance. More than that, it supports smart schedules and routines through the Roborock mobile app.

In terms of cleaning performance, the vac robot has both mopping and vacuuming functions. It's the latter where it excels and outperforms other cleaners in the same class. The 4200 Pa suction power is one of the highest ratings we've seen. Coupled with smart modes, the Q7 Max+ becomes mightier on the floor.

Roborock Q7 Max Plus and its LiDAR sensors / © NextPit

The "Plus" variant means you get a station dock that supports water refilling and an extra dust bin to cater to the auto-empty feature. It means you get up to 7 weeks of hands-free cleaning because the vacuum itself will handle this for you. In addition, the Roborock Q7 Max+ has a reliable 2-hour battery life between charges. Of course, it will handle auto charging too.

It's unclear when the deal and supply will last. Amazon's current discount is a pretty rare sighting. So, we will not be surprised if it immediately sells out. That's why you should act fast. Likewise, we'd love to know if you want to see smart home deals.