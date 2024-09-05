With Fall right around the corner, you might need a robot cleaner to tidy and clean your floor. They're smart and efficient, requiring little supervision. Popular robot vacuum maker Roborock has its robot vacuum and mop entries on sale, including the Q5 Pro+ which has dropped to a new best price of $329 from $699.

This saves $379 combined from the $340 straight discount and $30 coupon that you need to apply before checking out. Ultimately, the final price is lower than what we saw during the Prime Day sale, becoming the new record low for the Roborock Q5 Pro+.

Why add the Roborock Q5 Pro+ to your cleaning arsenal

The Roborock Q5 Pro+ is one of the mid-tier robot vacuum and mop cleaners that we recommend. It comes with a docking station that supports self-emptying and can hold up to 7 weeks of dirt and dust in its 2.5-liter dust bin. We even like that there are different self-emptying modes, giving you options to fine-tune the schedule. Disposing the station's dust bag is quite a breeze as well with the easy-to-lift cover on top.

Roborock's Q5 Pro+

With its powerful 5,500 Pa suction capacity, lifting large and stubborn debris is an easy job. It also features an anti-tangle dual roller brush that gets rid of pet hairs from rugs and carpets. The Roborock Q5 Pro+ can mop and vacuum at the same time and it has a built-in water tank with an adjustable water flow.

Apart from obstacle detection, the Roborock Q5 Pro+ supports multi-level cleaning and 3D mapping through its LiDAR navigation system similar to the Roborock Q Revo (review). Additionally, you can customize the created 3D rooms by adding or deleting furniture as well as creating no-go zones in the comprehensive mobile app. And if you're a privacy freak, you should know it doesn't have any on-board camera.

Which of the Roborock Q5 Pro+ features do you think are the most useful? Let us know in the comments.