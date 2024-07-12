Although we're in the middle of summer, you can still upgrade your cleaning arsenal at home. And there's no other smarter way than to invest in a robot vacuum cleaner to keep your floor clean and tidy. Right now, there are great sales offered at Amazon, including the Roborock Q5 Pro+ which fell to a new record low price at $379.

This deal saves you $340 (46 percent) off the usual price of the robot vacuum with a docking station. It beats the previous best price we saw last month by a sizeable margin. Likewise, you don't need to have an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of this.

Affiliate offer Roborock Q5 Pro Save $330 when buying the Roborock Q5 Pro+ at Amazon.

What makes the Roborock Q5 Pro+ a favorite robot cleaner

The Roborock Q5 Pro+ is one of the most capable and reliable robot vacuums out there, and with its new low price, it becomes an even more interesting machine for cleaning.

Also read: Roborock Flexi Pro vacuum review

It features a 5,500 Pa suction power that beats many of the alternatives from the competition. To that end, it can lift and vacuum large debris and dirt like beans and fine pebbles stuck between the tiles. The dual rubber brush design in the roller is also more effective in picking up hair from carpets and rugs.

Roborock's Q5+ has a selt-empty dock that holds 7 weeks of dirt and dust. / © Roborock

Roborock's Q5 Pro+ comes with a large on-device dust bin that can hold dust and dirt throughout the entire duration of its cleaning time. But the Plus version also means there is a paired docking station that automates dust collection, which offers up to 7 weeks of hands-free cleaning.

Like the pricier Roborock cleaners, the Q5 Pro+ relies on LiDAR navigation for obstacle avoidance and 3D mapping. You can schedule the cleaning routines from the Roborock app as well as create no-go zones, although the robot itself is smart enough to avoid falling off stairs or getting stuck in tight spots. Plus, it is compatible with voice control via Amazon Alexa.

Do you think the Roborock Q5+ Pro is perfect for your home? Let us know in the comments if you want to see more robot vacuum deals.