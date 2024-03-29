Roborock Q5+ Robot Vacuum Plunges to New Best Price with $320 Saving

Roborock's is known for its efficient-performing and reliable robot vacuums , and this spring sale, most of their cleaning machines are up with solid discounts. That includes the entry Roborock Q5+ which now has fallen to a new record low price of $379, saving you $320 off (46 percent) from $699.

For that price you're getting the set with self-empty docking station that automates clearing of the vacuum's dust bag for a pure hands-free cleaning. Keep in mind that the deal might run for a few more days given the deal has gone live for over a week now. Hence, it's recommended to secure the savings right away.

What makes the Roborock Q5+ a good value for money robot cleaner

With a 2700 Pa suction power, the Roborock Q5+ is an effective floor cleaner as it can suck up debris and even stubborn hairs in the carpet. The multi-plane floating brush also keeps the hair from being untangled, adding efficiency during operation.

Like with the other Roborock's premium robots, the Q5+ is equipped with LiDAR system for accurate obstacle avoidance and navigation in your rooms. This creates 3D maps of spaces as well and support multi-level cleaning for up to 4 floors. Additionally, you can customize cleaning routines and create no-go zones through the Roborock app.

Roborock Q5+ robot vacuum cleaner / © Roborock

Roborock rates the Q5+ with 180 minutes of operating time from a full charge. This is enough to cover an area of up to 3230 sq. feet, which is more than on what you can get from many robot vacuums in its price range. It also charges itself for a total hands-free cleaning while the dock's dust bin can hold up to 7 weeks of dirt.

Which robot vacuum do you have at home? Are you intending to upgrade to the Roborock Q5+? Share with us your answers in the comments below and if you have tips on how to keep robot cleaners well-maintained.