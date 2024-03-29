Hot topics

Roborock Q5+ Robot Vacuum Plunges to New Best Price with $320 Saving

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
Roborock Q5 Plus deal best vacuum cleaner robot
© Roborock
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Roborock's is known for its efficient-performing and reliable robot vacuums, and this spring sale, most of their cleaning machines are up with solid discounts. That includes the entry Roborock Q5+ which now has fallen to a new record low price of $379, saving you $320 off (46 percent) from $699.

For that price you're getting the set with self-empty docking station that automates clearing of the vacuum's dust bag for a pure hands-free cleaning. Keep in mind that the deal might run for a few more days given the deal has gone live for over a week now. Hence, it's recommended to secure the savings right away.

What makes the Roborock Q5+ a good value for money robot cleaner

With a 2700 Pa suction power, the Roborock Q5+ is an effective floor cleaner as it can suck up debris and even stubborn hairs in the carpet. The multi-plane floating brush also keeps the hair from being untangled, adding efficiency during operation.

Like with the other Roborock's premium robots, the Q5+ is equipped with LiDAR system for accurate obstacle avoidance and navigation in your rooms. This creates 3D maps of spaces as well and support multi-level cleaning for up to 4 floors. Additionally, you can customize cleaning routines and create no-go zones through the Roborock app.

Roborock Q5+
Roborock Q5+ robot vacuum cleaner / © Roborock

Roborock rates the Q5+ with 180 minutes of operating time from a full charge. This is enough to cover an area of up to 3230 sq. feet, which is more than on what you can get from many robot vacuums in its price range. It also charges itself for a total hands-free cleaning while the dock's dust bin can hold up to 7 weeks of dirt.

Which robot vacuum do you have at home? Are you intending to upgrade to the Roborock Q5+? Share with us your answers in the comments below and if you have tips on how to keep robot cleaners well-maintained.

  Editor's choice Best smart home control center Best price-performance ratio Best sound Best sound supplement Best display
Product
Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022
Amazon Echo Hub
Amazon Echo (4.Gen)
Amazon Echo Studio
Amazon Echo Sub
Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd. Gen)
Product image Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022 Product Image Amazon Echo Hub Product Image Amazon Echo (4.Gen) Product Image Amazon Echo Studio Product Image Amazon Echo Sub Product Image Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd. Gen) Product Image
Review
Review: Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022
Review: Amazon Echo Hub
Not yet tested
Review: Amazon Echo Studio
Not yet tested
Not yet tested
Price Compariosn
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing