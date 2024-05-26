Roborock Q5+ at 49% Off is a Hard-to-Miss Robot Vacuum Deal
Roborock is running a Memorial Day sale on its wide range of robot vacuum cleaners. Among the most popular entries is the mid-tier Roborock Q5+, which is discounted for almost half of its price, plunging to the all-time low of $359. This nets you a saving valued at $340 (49 percent) for the set including a docking station.
But as noted in the listing, though, the offer is probably running until a few days more, so you might want to act quickly to secure the saving.
Why the Roborock Q5+ is a fantastic companion cleaner to buy
The Roborock Q5+ is a capable robot vacuum cleaner that doesn't dent your bank. Even better, it's now recommended as it has gone cheaper, for good reason.
Roborock Q Revo MaxV review
In terms of features, it boasts a modest suction power capacity rated at 2700 Pa. While it's not the strongest, it's utilizes a multiplane floating brush that helps seal the dirt and hair on the floor, subsequently making cleaning more efficient. Despite the power, the Roborock Q5+ generates little noise, which is suitable for night cleaning.
Roborock's Q5+ also features a LiDAR navigation system for obstacle avoidance and mapping. The robot will generate 3D maps of your spaces which you can then use for smart scheduling like multi-floor cleaning. Plus, there is support for no-go zones and invisible walls, ensuring the robot won't wander and get stuck in other spaces.
The Q5+ also comes with a self-empty dock station. It automates the cleaning by emptying the built-in bin from the robot while the dock itself holds up to 7 weeks of dirt for a true hands-free cleaning. As for the robot's battery, it has a run time of up to 3 hours between charges, but again, you wouldn't need to worry refilling its juices.
What are you buying this Memorial Day sale? Is the Roborock Q5+ one of those? Let us know in the comments.
