Hot topics

Roborock Q5+ at 49% Off is a Hard-to-Miss Robot Vacuum Deal

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
Roborock Q5 Plus deal best vacuum cleaner robot
© Roborock
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Roborock is running a Memorial Day sale on its wide range of robot vacuum cleaners. Among the most popular entries is the mid-tier Roborock Q5+, which is discounted for almost half of its price, plunging to the all-time low of $359. This nets you a saving valued at $340 (49 percent) for the set including a docking station.

But as noted in the listing, though, the offer is probably running until a few days more, so you might want to act quickly to secure the saving.

Why the Roborock Q5+ is a fantastic companion cleaner to buy

The Roborock Q5+ is a capable robot vacuum cleaner that doesn't dent your bank. Even better, it's now recommended as it has gone cheaper, for good reason.

In terms of features, it boasts a modest suction power capacity rated at 2700 Pa. While it's not the strongest, it's utilizes a multiplane floating brush that helps seal the dirt and hair on the floor, subsequently making cleaning more efficient. Despite the power, the Roborock Q5+ generates little noise, which is suitable for night cleaning.

Roborock Q5+
Roborock Q5+ features LiDAR navigation system of obstacle avoidance and 3D mapping. / © Roborock

Roborock's Q5+ also features a LiDAR navigation system for obstacle avoidance and mapping. The robot will generate 3D maps of your spaces which you can then use for smart scheduling like multi-floor cleaning. Plus, there is support for no-go zones and invisible walls, ensuring the robot won't wander and get stuck in other spaces.

The Q5+ also comes with a self-empty dock station. It automates the cleaning by emptying the built-in bin from the robot while the dock itself holds up to 7 weeks of dirt for a true hands-free cleaning. As for the robot's battery, it has a run time of up to 3 hours between charges, but again, you wouldn't need to worry refilling its juices.

What are you buying this Memorial Day sale? Is the Roborock Q5+ one of those? Let us know in the comments.

 The Best Portable Projectors in 2024

  The best choice The best value for money The best for less The all-rounder The challenger The best laser TV
Product
Xgimi Halo+
Dangbei Neo
Technaxx TX-127
Samsung Freestyle
Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser
Formovie Theater
Image Xgimi Halo+ Product Image Dangbei Neo Product Image Technaxx TX-127 Product Image Samsung Freestyle Product Image Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser Product Image Formovie Theater Product Image
Offers

To find out more, browse through our comprehensive Portable Projectors buying guide.

nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing