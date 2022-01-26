Redmi Note 11: How to follow Xiaomi's live stream event

Xiaomi will unveil the new devices that fall under the Redmi Note 11 series on January 26 at 7AM EST. If the Chinese manufacturer remains true to their word, we will see later today just which devices these mid-rangers will have to compete with in 2022. After all, the Redmi Note 10 Pro is still considered as one of the best value-for-money recommendations when it comes to smartphones that cost less than $400. Are you excited? If so, let us head straight to the video!

In just a few hours' time, Xiaomi will present new models of its Redmi Note series in a live stream with the motto "Face the challenge". In what will be the eleventh generation, we can once again expect flagship features without having to break the bank. The success of the Redmi Note 10 Pro last year showed that smartphones with a very good price-to-performance ratio still have their reason for existence in 2022. The launch of the new smartphones can be found here:

While the Redmi Note 10 Pro amazed us last year with an AMOLED display including a 120 Hertz refresh rate as well as a 108 megapixel camera, the question that normally arises would be what Xiaomi intends to deliver for less than $400 in its successor. A tiny glimpse of what it will include can be found in rumors, of which I have compiled a compact Redmi Note 11 FAQ for you:

What can we expect from the Redmi Note 11 series?

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 11 series has already been introduced in China. Therefore, it can more or less be safely predicted what the variants outside of China will offer. For the Pro model, which has already made the leap to AMOLED with 120 Hertz and 108 megapixels for the main camera last year, there should be upgrades for the battery. Thus, the battery is expected to offer a 5,160 mAh capacity which can be recharged quickly at 67 watts. Xiaomi should also integrate 5G into the smartphone outside of China in order to remain relevant.

With the Redmi Note 11, Xiaomi unfortunately included the LCD display in China once again, which offers a refresh rate of 90 Hertz. Once again, you will have to live with compromises compared to the Pro model. Among them would be a 50 MP primary camera, a 5,000 mAh battery and Quick Charging at "only" 33 watts.

In order not to spill the beans completely about the live stream at 7AM EST, we will leave you with these rumors and speculations about the upcoming devices outside of China. Are you excited about the devices or do they not interest you one bit? Let me know in the comments!