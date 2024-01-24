Redmi K70 Ultra (aka Xiaomi 14T Pro) Will be a Performance Monster!

Xiaomi will soon present the Redmi K70 Ultra in China, which according to initial leaks is set to be the fastest smartphone on the market. Although the Redmi K is exclusive to the Chinese market, it is usually rebranded as the Xiaomi T Pro globally. What can we expect and why is the Android flagship so fast?

The Redmi K70 Ultra turns out to be a performance monster!

The Redmi series from Xiaomi is generally known as the affordable range from the Chinese company. We recently tested some mid-range smartphones from the Note 13 series, such as the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G. However, not all models make it out of the Great Walls.

The Redmi K70 Ultra, which is expected to be announced soon in the Asian country, is expected in Europe as the Xiaomi 14T Pro and seems to be getting a real speed boost, if the reliable tipster Digital Chat Station is to be believed.

He now claims on his Sina Weibo channel that the Redmi K70 Ultra will receive the MediaTek Dimensity 9300. At first glance, it doesn't sound like the "boost" I predicted.

However, the octa-core processor manufactured using the 4 nm process was already able to prove in the Vivo X100 that it is superior to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in the AnTuTu benchmark with its four Cortex-X4 and four Cortex-A720 CPU cores—i.e. with 4x 3.25 GHz and 4x 2.0 GHz a total of 8 performance cores. And this is known to be the fastest SoC that MediaTek currently has to offer.

First smartphone with 24 GB LPDDR5T RAM

But Xiaomi doesn't want to stop there. As the leaker posted, the company wants to be the first Android smartphone manufacturer to offer 24 GB of the brand-new LPDDR5T RAM. The 6.67-inch 1.5K 8T LTPO OLED display (2,600 nits) with a maximum refresh rate of 144 Hz also has nothing to hide.

The battery, whose capacity is still unknown, is also said to be in no way inferior to the competition in terms of performance and can be charged quickly with 150 W. The 91mobiles site claims to have obtained information suggesting a 5,000 mAh battery, which can then "only" be charged with 120 W.

Furthermore, a 50 MP main camera based on the IMX-LYTIA-800 image sensor from Sony and a 108 MP ultra wide-angle camera with optical image stabilization is rumored to be installed.

This doesn't sound like an inexpensive smartphone to me. What do you think Xiaomi will charge for the Xiaomi 14T Pro in this country, which we should expect in spring? Feel free to write your predictions and other opinions on the subject in the comments below.