Realme teases "the fastest phone charger": Is 200W coming?

When Realme leaves for the MWC in Barcelona, the manufacturer will not only have new smartphones but also a new charging technology in its luggage. Nothing less than the "fastest smartphone charging technology in the world" has been announced. A leaked picture of a charger seems to support this announcement.

TL;DR

Leaked charger can provide up to 200 watts.

Realme to unveil fastest charging technology at MWC in Barcelona.

The new Realme GT 2 Pro will not yet benefit from the technology.

MWC 2022 is just around the corner, and presumably, Realme is already teasing its wares. We expect the global launch of the Realme GT 2 Pro there, which has already been presented in China. However, Realme has more to show and it seems that the Chinese brand wants to wear the quick-charging crown at the MWC in Barcelona.

The picture reveals that charging is possible with 200 watts. / © GizmoChina

Quick Charging with 200 watts?

On Twitter, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer teased the "World's fastest Smartphone Charging Technology". However, the company does not reveal much more. We remember last year: Realme itself pointed out its own UltraDart technology, which enables fast charging with 125 watts. However, this speed was not achieved in the Realme smartphones released since then. The new Realme 9 Pro+ charges at 60 watts, while the Chinese GT 2 Pro achieves 65 watts.

Now, however, the above image has surfaced, showing a charger from Realme that can supply up to 200 watts. So, will Realme show us the first production-ready 200-watt charger in Barcelona? The picture shows the identifier VCK8HACH and the reference to a maximum power of 200W (20V-10A). Furthermore, "USB PD" support is also mentioned, but with much lower power (45W at 15V-3A or 20V-2.25A).

This could put Realme at the top of the development and even leave the competitor Xiaomi behind. They have raised the quick-charging mark to 120 watts with the Xiaomi 11T Pro. However, that is not the end of the line for Xiaomi: Last year, Xiaomi announced its own quick-charging with 200 watts in 2021.

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

In Xiaomi's case, a battery with 4,000 mAh is completely charged in eight minutes. The Chinese brand also answered the question of how much this damages the battery: After 800 charging cycles, the battery still has 80 percent of its capacity. However, this technology is not yet available on the market. So, if Realme actually presents 200-watt charging ready for series production at the MWC, they could leave Xiaomi behind for the time being.

So, let's wait and see which charger Realme will present in a few days and which phone can benefit from it first. Do you expect to see a 200-watt charger ready for series production at MWC? And what do you think of it? Are you happy about such fast charging technologies, or are you more concerned about the durability of the batteries? Write us in the comments!