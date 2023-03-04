Realme GT 3 Hands-on: 240W Charging Will Blow Your Mind!

Realme has launched its Realme GT 3, a high-end smartphone with 240W fast charging, a 144Hz display, and the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. I was able to test the Realme GT 3 and I give you my first impressions.

Design The Realme GT 3 returns to a much more conventional design than its predecessor, the Realme GT 2 Pro NextPit reviewed 8 months ago. Gone are the paper effect backs and origami patterns, we find good old glass on the front and back. But the look remains very classy. Pros The matte coating on the back is very nice as well as the black and white colors.

The LED on the back is not too obvious. Cons No IP rating.

Plastic frame. The coating on the back of the Realme GT 3 is very nice but also very slippery. / © NextPit The Realme comes in two colors: Pulse White and Booster Black. The coating is matte with a grainy effect that I find very beautiful and very pleasant to the touch. But it is also very slippery. The smartphone measures 6.45 x 2.98 x 0.35 in (163.9 x 75.8 x 8.9 mm) and weighs 7 oz (199 g). That's not compact, but I didn't find it particularly bulky either. The Realme GT 3 has a flat screen, without curved edges. / © NextPit On the back, we find the triple camera module arranged on a glass island that occupies the entire width of the smartphone. The ultra-wide angle and microscope lenses are grouped together while the main lens is all alone. This gives the impression of having only two lenses and I find this look more harmonious. To the right of the camera module, there is an LED called Pulse Interface or "Pulse light". Basically, it is a notification LED that is also used in a contextual way when your battery is low, when you receive a call, etc. I'll talk about this below in the Interface/OS section. The LED on the back of the Realme GT 3 is named Pulse Interface. / © NextPit

Screen The Realme GT 3 has a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a 1240 x 2772 pixels resolution. It has a refresh rate of 144 Hz and a maximum brightness of 1400 nits. It's a screen made for gaming and Realme offers plenty of settings to boost the image quality. The strong points of the Realme GT 3: Nice fluidity with 144 Hz (adaptive).

Maximum brightness of 1400 nits (peak).

No curved edges (for those who don't like them). The weak points of the Realme GT 3: Not an LTPO panel (for a more adaptive refresh rate). The Realme GT 3 screen has a refresh rate of 144 Hz and a maximum brightness of 1400 nits (peak). / © NextPit To be more precise about brightness, the Realme GT 3 only reaches 1400 nits in peak, on a restricted area of the screen. Typically, the Realme GT 3 screen reaches 500 nits and in HBM, with the brightness at full, it can go to 1100 nits. This is more than enough to ensure very good readability everywhere, indoors and outdoors. Realme also offers quite complete settings to adjust the colorimetry of the screen. The settings are also full of modes to boost the colors, the sharpness, or the fluidity of the image on the screen. The 144Hz refresh rate is a nice addition for some games that run above 60 FPS. Realme UI 4.0 really offers a lot of settings to customize the screen colorimetry and image quality. / © NextPit

Interface/OS The Realme GT 3 runs on Realme UI 4.0, based on Android 13. I don't have any information about the update policy since it is not officially sold here. Realme usually offers three Android updates and four years of security updates on its flagships. The Realme GT 3 runs on Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13. / © NextPit Visually, Realme UI 4.0 is very close to ColorOS 13, Oppo's overlay. Obvious, you may say. But I think it's a good thing. The interface is spacious, the different elements are well-prioritized and the navigation is rather intuitive. We find the same Shelf menu (swiping from top to bottom on the home screen) as in Oppo and OnePlus. The Realme UI 4.0 interface is very close to Oppo's ColorOS 13 with, among other things, the Shelf menu. / © NextPit Realme has also implemented Android's dynamic themes rather well in its customization settings. You can apply the dominant color of the wallpaper to the rest of the interface. The themed icons are not there yet, however. Realme, like Oppo, has implemented Android's dynamic themes. / © NextPit Finally, there is a dedicated menu called Breathing Light to customize the "Pulse interface", the LED on the back of the smartphone. You can only choose between two types of animations (ripple and pulse). It's a pity, I would have liked to have more. You can also choose the color to be displayed by the LED and in what context to activate it or not (call, low battery, etc.). The Breathing Light function allows you to customize the animation and color of the LED on the back of the Realme GT3. / © NextPit

Performance The Realme GT3 features Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC with its Adreno 730 GPU. This octa-core chip etched in 4nm and clocked at up to 3.19GHz is coupled with 8, 12, or 16GB of RAM and 128, 256, 512 GB, or 1 TB of UFS 3.1 storage. Last year, the Realme GT 2 also shipped with a SoC from the previous year. And this year, I think the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 will remain quite competitive. Early benchmark scores with the Realme GT 3 are consistent. But I was still able to notice a bit of aggressive thermal throttling, causing noticeable framerate losses. Well, that's on the benchmark anyway. I didn't use the smartphone long enough to notice this behavior in-game. Realme GT 3 performance in our first tests / © NextPit

Photo quality The Realme GT 3 has a triple camera module on the back. There is a main lens with 50 MP, an ultra-wide angle lens of 8 MP, and a macro sensor called "microscope" with 2 MP. The selfie camera has a resolution of 16 MP. The Realme GT 3's triple camera module features a 2 MP macro sensor / © NextPit The main camera has not changed from last year's model. We are still on a 1/1.56-inch sensor with OIS, PDAF, and an f/1.9 aperture (against f/1.8 before, but the difference should be imperceptible). Realme GT 3 main camera. / © NextPit The 8 MP ultra-wide angle lens has a bit too low resolution for my taste and its 112° field of view (FOV) is also rather narrow. Realme GT 3 ultra-wide angle lens. / © NextPit As for the macro or "microscope" sensor, it is simply superfluous in my eyes. But I know that some of you are attached to it. And it's still fun sometimes to play with the microscope mode. Realme GT 3 main camera - 2x zoom. / © NextPit But overall, I find the photo module of the Realme GT 3 a bit lackluster. This is the element on which the manufacturer has made the most concessions, in my opinion. The photo application of the Realme GT 3 is very traditional if we ignore the microscope mode. / © NextPit On the video side, the Realme GT 3 can shoot up to 4K at 60 FPS with the rear photo module and up to 1080p at 30 FPS only with the selfie camera. Realme GT 3 selfie camera. / © NextPit

Autonomy and fast charging The Realme GT 3 integrates a battery with a capacity of 4600 mAh. This battery can recharge from 0 to 100% in 9 minutes and 30 seconds according to the manufacturer. A tour de force allowed by the technology of recharging of 240 W. The 4600 mAh capacity isn't crazy on paper. I quickly ran a PCMark benchmark last night, with the screen set to 200 nits and in airplane mode. The Realme GT 3 lasted 13h34 before dropping below 20% battery life, so battery life is very solid and in the upper middle of our tests. The Realme GT 3 battery life seems solid after this first PCMark benchmark. / © NextPit But we don't care about all that! It's the fast charging that interests us here. The Realme GT 3 can charge at 240W. This is not a Realme proprietary technology, but Oppo's. The SuperVOOC label is even printed on the charger. But this is the fastest charging on the market. So yes, Xiaomi has announced a 300W charger, but no compatible product has been launched yet so it doesn't count. And being able to charge your smartphone in under 10 minutes is totally a killer feature for me. It doesn't matter what the ragers will say in the comments.

I very quickly tried to charge my review sample from 11% battery. And it took 11 minutes to go to 100%. So we're not under 10 minutes. Maybe I'm trying to make excuses for Realme. But I wonder if I had "slowed down" the charging by tapping the screen a few times to check the battery level displayed on the screen. I'll tell you more in my full test. After charging, the power supply and the smartphone were hot. But they were definitely not too hot to the touch. I really wonder what concrete impact this kind of charging can have on the battery in the long run.

Conclusion: My first opinion Technical data Device Realme GT 3 Picture Design Flat screen

Matte glass coating, plastic frame

No IP rating

Colors: Black and white Screen 6.74 inch AMOLED

1240 x 2772 pixels

144 Hz refresh rate Memory 8/12/16 GB RAM

128/256/512/GB/1TB UFS 3.1 ROM CPU / GPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 | Adreno 730 GPU Camera Main : 50 MP | f/1.9 | PDAF | OIS

: 50 MP | f/1.9 | PDAF | OIS Ultra-wide angle: 8 MP | f/2.2 | 112° FOV

8 MP | f/2.2 | 112° FOV Macro: 2 MP | f/3.3

2 MP | f/3.3 Selfie: 16 MP | f/2.5 Video 4K at 60 FPS, HDR10+ Interface/OS Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13 Battery 4600 mAh

240W wired charging

No wireless charging

No reverse wireless charging Audio Stereo speakers

No jack Dimensions & Weight 6.45 x 2.98 x 0.35 in | 7 oz

163.9 x 75.8 x 8.9 mm | 199 g Connectivity 5G | Wi-Fi 6 | Bluetooth 5.3 | NFC