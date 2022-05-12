Realme 9 brings 108 megapixel camera to the sub-$300 market

Realme just announced three new devices this Thursday: two new mid-range smartphones from its numbered series and a compact tablet. The highlight is the Realme 9 5G phone, with a latest-generation Qualcomm processor and 120 Hz display for less than € 260 (approx. $275).

TL;DR

Realme announced two phones and a tablet.

Realme 9 and 9 5G offer totally different specs for the sub-$300 market.

Realme Pad Mini is an affordable 8.7-inch tablet with optional 4G.

Despite sharing the same family and name, the Realme 9 and 9 5G models are completely different from one another. JJ Kwan, Global Product Marketing Lead for Realme explained that the company tries to balance the value and cost of each component while trying to match the range's goal of offering a "flagship camera with a premium design".

The result is, despite having a more modern processor, including 5G support, the Realme 9 5G went through some sacrifices to reach its price point.

The now obligatory Realme 9 infographic / © Realme

Realme 9

For those who don't need/want the latest Gs, the Realme 9 offers a compelling package for under $300. The mid-ranger is powered by the Snapdragon 680 processor paired with 6 or 8 GB of RAM and packs a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with 90 Hz refresh rate and a FullHD+ resolution.

In the camera department, Realme has been investing in 108 MP sensors for some time now. So the 2022 lineup brings the high-resolution camera to the non-Pro edition, in which it shares the photographic module with an 8 MP ultra-wide camera and a 2 MP macro lens. We have seen pretty good results from Realme's main cameras, but don't come expecting great pictures from the other lenses.

Another strong point from Realme is the charging speeds, and the Realme 9 doesn't disappoint. Despite not offering class-leading power levels for recharging, the Realme 9 is compatible with the 33-watt Dart Charger, and the adapter is included in the box, while the same cannot be said about recent Samsung mid-rangers.

Realme 9 5G

Realme 9 5G colors: Stargaze White and Meteor Black / © Realme

If you expected to see the Realme 9 5G model offering similar specs to the 4G, forget about that. The differences begin on the screen, with the 5G model using a bigger 6.6-inch LCD display with FullHD+ resolution, but a 120 Hz refresh rate. The bigger dimensions and weight are not accompanied by an increase in the battery, which offers the same 5000 mAh found in the 4G model. Charging, on the other hand, was sacrificed a little, with only 18 W wired charging.

Even memory options got cut in the transition to 5G, with the Realme 9 5G offering only 4 GB of RAM and storage options with 64 GB and 128 GB, the latter exclusive to Germany in Europe. Lastly, the camera module also went on a diet, offering a 50 MP main camera and a pair of 2 megapixels sensors: the familiar macro and depth duo.

Realme 9 5G specification infographic / © Realme

And don't mistake the global Realme 9 5G model with the one released in India with the same name. That phone is also totally different, with a smaller screen, lower refresh rate, a MediaTek SoC, lower resolution main camera, and even a different operating system version.

Realme new releases Product Realme 9 Realme 9 5G Realme Pad Mini Picture Display 6.4-inch Super AMOLED

FullHD+ 1080 x 2400

90 Hz refresh rate

360 Hz touch sampling 6.6-inch LCD

Full HD+ 1080 x 2412

120 Hz refresh rate 8.7-inch LCD

HD+ 800 x 1340

60 Hz refresh rate Processor Snapdragon 680 Snapdragon 695 Unisoc T616 Memory 6/8 GB RAM

128 GB ROM UFS 2.2

Up to 256 GB microSD 4 GB RAM

64/128 GB ROM

Up to 256 GB microSD 3/4 GB RAM

32/64 GB ROM

Up to 1 TB microSD Rear camera Main: 108 MP | f/1.75 | 84° FoV

Ultra-wide: 8 MP | f/2.2 | 120° FoV

Macro: 2MP | F/2.4 | 88.8° FoV Main: 50 MP

Macro: 2 MP

Mono: 2MP 8 MP Front camera 16 MP | F/2.45 | 78° FoV 16 MP 5 MP Battery 5000 mAh

33W wired charging 5000 mAh

18W wired charging 6400 mAh

18W wired charging Connectivity LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C, GPS LTE, 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C, NFC, GPS 4G (optional), Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C Dimensions and weight 160.2 x 73.3 x 7.99 mm

178 g 164,3 x 75,6 x 8,5 mm

191 g 211,8 x 124,5 x 7,6 mm

368g (Wi-Fi) | 372 g (4G) Operating system Android 12 Android 12 Android 11 MSRP 6 + 128 GB: €279.99

8 + 128 GB: €299.99 4 + 64 GB: €259.99

4 + 128 GB: €279.99 (Germany exclusive) 3+32 GB: €179.99

4+64 GB: €199.99

4G 4+64 GB: €229.99 Not sold in the US

A compact tablet to round up

Besides the two mid-range phones, Realme also announced its Pad Mini. A basic compact tablet with an 8.7-inch LCD HD+ screen powered by the Unisoc T616 processor. The Pad Mini looks like a competent low-cost media consumption device, with small bezels, stereo speakers, and a 6400 mAh battery for up to 15 hours of video playback or 8 hours of gaming, according to the brand.

The Realme Pad Mini also offers an 8-megapixel camera and up to 64 GB of UFS 2.1 storage. And for those who need to stay connected everywhere, the tablet is also available with 4G connectivity for an extra €30 (approx. $32).

The Realme Pad Mini design and aluminum build make it look like a mini iPad Pro / © Realme

For our readers in the US, unfortunately, Realme still doesn't sell its smartphones and tablets in the country. In Europe, though, the devices should be available soon in Realme's online store and selected retailers.

What did you think about Realme's new smartphones? Do you think the company did the right choices in balancing price and features? Share your opinions in the comments below!