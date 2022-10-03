Realme 9 5G review: More average than classy

Along with gas, electricity, and ice cream scoops, smartphones are also becoming more and more expensive. Apple now charges a hefty premium for its iPhone 14 and even once "cheap" smartphone manufacturers have already rolled out devices that cross the mythical $1,000 mark. Mid-ranger handsets offer many features from the flagship level at a fraction of the cost, making them an attractive proposition for those who are on the lookout for value-for-money devices. The Realme 9 5G, for instance, costs a mere $200 if you find a good offer. Continue reading on whether it is worth buying in this NextPit review!

Good Pretty rear design

Good photo under in good lighting conditions

Very long battery life

120 hertz refresh rate Bad Hardly any improvements compared to its predecessor

Triple camera is very, very inflexible

Slow fast charging

LCD display

The Realme 9 5G in a nutshell Overall, the Realme 9 5G is a rather negligible improvement compared to its predecessor. Primarily, the display with a higher refresh rate offers actual advantages in everyday use. Apart from that, you end up with a mediocre smartphone that falls under the sub-$300 price rangewhen it comes to the Realme 9 5G. It is also rather annoying that Realme relies on 18-watt Fast Charging despite the available technologies. If that has not turned you off, then this means you are prepared to fork out around $200 for the Realme 9 5G that comes armed with 64 GB of storage and 4 GB of RAM based on the existing MSRP. If you would like to double the storage, there is not much more to pay with a $280 asking price. However, this smartphone has experienced price drops since it was released, so if you were to search around, you might find some good deals along the way.

Display & Design Realme's "9 5G" offers a 6.6-inch LCD display with a refresh rate of 120 hertz. The display has no bezels and is embedded in the 164.3 x 75.6 x 8.5 millimeter case with a punch hole camera in front. You will have to make do without an IP certification, while the fingerprint sensor is located within the power button on the right side of the case. The back of the Realme 9 5G is nicely colored! / © NextPit What I liked: Pretty color gradient at the back

High refresh rate of the LCD panel

Nice and thin What I disliked: No AMOLED panel

No IP certification

Mono speaker With a refresh rate of 120 hertz, the display of the Realme 9 5G is twice as fast as the display in the $799 iPhone 14. Displayed content is thus far smoother, but this does not automatically make the display any better. Apart from what you see in the technical specifications, the LCD panel offers pale colors, mediocre brightness levels, and a nasty shadow around the punch hole camera that is located on the upper left edge of the screen. Of course, the new iPhone and the Realme 9 5G are in different categories, but one thing remains clear: Realme should rely on slower OLED panels for its mid-range smartphones, even though a 120 hertz refresh rate look good on the box and in the specifications sheet. The display has grown by 0.1-inches compared to its predecessor. / © NextPit Apart from the display, Realme was able to modernize the design of its 5G smartphone once again. The camera at the back was inspired by current smartphone trends by featuring an asymmetrical arrangement, while the multi-colored back is a nice gimmick. However, playing a YouTube video will naturally draw your attention to the miserable sound system. There is a mono speaker located at the bottom that blasts out really weak audio, and does not really get loud even on maximum volume. Also exciting: How important are vibration motors to you? Another drawback of this handset is the lack of IP certification, so the smartphone is not protected for use in the rain or accidental falls into the water. While the fingerprint sensor on the power button is highly responsive and fast to recognize my print, any successful unlocking is accompanied by a really miserable vibration.

Performance After the Realme 8 5G (read review) was released, powered by a MediaTek processor, Realme returns to Qualcomm once again for the 9 5G. The Snapdragon 695 5G SoC is mated to 4 GB of RAM. As a 5G model, you can have access to fast Internet in metropolitan areas, but the mid-range smartphone's equipment is otherwise mediocre. What I liked: 5G-compatible

UFS 2.2 as a faster storage standard (UFS 2.1 in the predecessor)

No thermal throttling during gaming What I disliked: No better in performance than its predecessor

No dedicated microSD slot anymore (combined instead with the second SIM card) The history of Realme's 5G models is a bit curious. For example, the Realme 7 5G offered more performance than its successor two years ago - and the Realme 9 5G does not really reverse this trend. The included Snapdragon 695 chipset from Qualcomm offers a similar performance level as the MediaTek hardware in the predecessor in all benchmarks tests, despite having the advantage of a more modern 6-nanometer manufacturing process. There is a slight shadow around the punch hole camera due to the LCD display. / © NextPit However, the Realme offers solid performance in everyday use. Apps open after a short loading time and I was able to play the FPS "Call of Duty: Mobile" smoothly with all high graphics settings enabled. However, this impression is based on just a few days of testing, and as with many mid-rangers, I consider the performance critical after one or two years. I would have liked to see an increase in performance for a 2002 release. Realme 9 5G benchmark comparison Benchmark Geekbench 5 CPU (Single / Multi) 3D Mark Slingshot 3D Mark WildLife 3D Mark Wildlife stress test Realme 9 5G 609 / 1,710 4,100 1,184 1,213 / 1,165 Realme 8 5G 573 / 1,769 3,321 1,100 1,109 / 1,090 Realme 7 5G 581 / 1,801 4,271 1,585 1,594 / 1,583 Realme 8 Pro 568 / 1,685 3,671 1,050 1,050 / 1,045 What Realme also organized differently in the 9 5G is the placement of the microSD card. You could use two SIM cards and one storage expansion in its predecessor. In contrast, the 9 model relies on a combined SIM card slot. Thus, you end up having to choose between two SIMs as well as one SIM and one microSD card. Besides a USB-C port, there is also a 3.5mm jack on the bottom. / © NextPit Here is another striking thing about the Realme 9 5G: I had a hard time finding a position where I did not cover the mono speaker while gaming. You either have to use Bluetooth 5.1 with the latency-reduced AptX codec or wired headphones via the 3.5 millimeter jack.

Camera: Effectively having only one focal length Although you can see three lenses on the back of the Realme 9 5G, you only have one focal length at your disposal. Apart from the 50-megapixel main camera, Realme installed a macro camera and a monochrome camera at 2 megapixels apiece. The smartphone takes 16 MP selfies. The primary camera of the Realme 9 5G has a 50 MP resolution. / © NextPit What I liked: Creative picture modes (filter, tilt & shift, and more)

Interesting street mode What I disliked: Two gimmicky lenses at the back

Overall image quality is mediocre

Too much post-processing There are really good camera phones in the mid-range smartphone market that the Realme 9 5G has to compete with. Unfortunately, the manufacturer still did not integrate an ultra-wide angle camera in 2022. You can only digitally zoom in on your subjects, but you cannot select a larger image section indoors. Since the digital zoom is disappointing in terms of quality, the camera is very inflexible in this respect. Instead, Realme offers many picture modes that will appeal to beginners in particular. In addition to creative filters, there is a tilt & shift mode and a street mode that I have never seen before in a smartphone. Here, you are able to adjust focus and exposure via a control pad, while the smartphone itself works in a kind of semi-automatic mode. It's fun to play around with, but the handset doesn't really produce better results. Main camera in wide angle © NextPit Main camera without zoom © NextPit Main camera with 2x zoom © NextPit Main camera with maximum zoom © NextPit Main camera in wide angle © NextPit Wide angle in daylight © NextPit Tilt & Shift mode © NextPit Main camera in daylight © NextPit HDR in strong backlight © NextPit HDR with backlight © NextPit Night mode disabled © NextPit Main camera with night mode © NextPit Extremely dark night mode shot © NextPit Night mode sample © NextPit Night shot with night mode on © NextPit Selfie camera at night © NextPit Night snapshot © NextPit The picture quality of the 48-megapixel main camera is surprisingly good overall, though. During the day, pictures look crisp and natural in many situations, but HDR scenes look a bit unnatural. In low-light conditions, the Realme 9 5G reliably brightens subjects, but details end up heavily blurry and the overall quality decreases a bit too much for my liking. If you like to record videos with the phone, the Realme 9 5G can do so in Full HD with 30 frames per second or in 720p with either 30 or 60 frames per second. Here, the Realme 9 5G falls behind the current standards that even relatively affordable smartphones achieve.

Battery: Charges up slowly Despite the thin chassis that measures just 8.5mm thin, the Realme 9 5G houses a 5,000 mAh battery that ensures very long battery runtimes. However, the charging times are too long with slow Fast Charging at 18 watts. What I liked: Very solid battery runtime

Charger is included What I disliked: Fast charging too slow especially from Realme The Realme 9 5G offered a solid 2-day battery life throughout my time spent with it. However, this is not uncommon among mid-range handsets, where manufacturers like to use large batteries rated at 5,000 mAh or higher. The PC Mark benchmark for measuring the battery life confirmed this with a very good result of a screen-on-time of about 14 hours. Besides a USB-C port, there is also a 3.5mm port at the bottom. / © NextPit. However, it is disappointing that Realme's 5G smartphone charges at a mere 18 watts. Realme is one of the companies that regularly break records for fast charging. Even though I would not have expected a 150-watt Fast Charging feature in the $250 Realme 9 5G, 50 or even 80 watts would be more favorable for the large capacity battery. However, Apple defectors or smartphone newcomers can be happy about having a charger in the box when you open it.

Realme 9 5G technical specifications Technical specifications Device Realme 9 5G Image Screen 6.6-inch LC display, FHD+, 120 hertz refresh rate SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G Memory

(varies depending on region) 4 GB RAM

64 or 128 GB UFS 2.2 internal Software Android 12 | realme UI 3.0 Expandable memory Yes, microSD Main camera 50 MP | f/1.8 | 1/2.76 " BW portrait camera 2 MP | f/2.4 Macro camera 2 MP | f/2.4 Selfie 16 MP | f/2.05 Video 1,080p at 30 fps | 720p at 30 or 60 fps Audio Mono speaker Battery 5,000 mAh Charging via cable Max. 18 watts Wireless charging (Qi) No UWB No