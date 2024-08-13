While we’re still debating whether ultra-fast charging speeds are necessary for smartphones , it hasn’t stopped Chinese companies from pushing the boundaries. Realme has teased its upcoming charging technology that can fully charge a smartphone in under 5 minutes using a 320-watt charging solution.

Realme is no stranger to ultra-fast charging solutions. Last year, it implemented a 240-watt charging standard with one of its smartphones, fully replenishing the battery in under 10 minutes. And if this speed isn’t enough, the company is stepping it up further.

How fast Realme's new charging rate will be

In a Weibo post, Realme announced it plans to debut its new proprietary charging solution, aptly named 320W SuperSonic, on August 14 at its 828 Realme Fans Festival event in China.

Along with the announcement, the company also shared a short video showcasing the technology by charging an unknown Realme smartphone. Notably, it demonstrated that the device reached 50 percent battery level after 2 minutes of being plugged in and was fully recharged within 4 minutes.

Realme's new 320 W ultra-fast charging technology can fully charge a smartphone in under 5 minutes. / © Realme

Although Realme is likely set to break a world record here, Xiaomi demoed a 300-watt standard in 2023. However, it didn’t take off in post-production devices, and the rating was mostly capped at 290 watts. Realme seems to be planning to integrate the 320W SuperSonic charging into an actual smartphone, similar to its 240W charging.

Another factor to consider, aside from the charging rate, is battery capacity. It’s unclear what the device’s battery size tested in the video was. Regardless, the figure seems impressive enough. But another question remains: do we need blazingly fast charging speeds in smartphones? Are there disadvantages associated with this?

Ultra-fast charging can significantly reduce downtime, making it highly convenient for users who are always on the go. However, the long-term effects on the device’s battery health and safety concerns, such as overheating, must be carefully considered.

As technology advances, finding a balance between speed, efficiency, and safety will be crucial for the widespread adoption of these high-powered charging solutions. Realme will likely reveal how it plans to tackle these challenges.

What is your opinion on quick charging? Do you think it is important to have super-fast top-up speeds on devices? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.