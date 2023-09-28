Meta's $299 Ray-Ban Smart Glasses for Livestreaming Debuts

In addition to announcing the Quest 3 headset today at Meta's Connect event, the company also debuted its new smart glasses which are known as the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses. This pair of glasses is an upgrade to the original Ray-Ban Stories and will be available for pre-orders at $299 starting today before it hits shelves on October 17.

Although Meta's new Ray-Ban glasses lack any numerical indication on its name to clearly distinguish them from the first Ray-Ban Stories, the pair of smart spectacles ship with notable improvements in many departments.

Also read: The best smart glasses to buy in 2023

Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses have better cameras and longer video recording capability

The Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses have better and sharper front-facing cameras this time around. The sensors can now take 12 MP photos and videos in 1080p resolution at 60 fps and up to 60 seconds duration. These are then stored into the 32 GB on-board memory.

If you want to capture longer videos, Meta will add the ability to send a livestream of your recording to Facebook and Instagram hands-free right straight from the glasses. However, Meta says the View app for mobile doesn't allow you to pick the footage quality as this depends on your Internet connection, at least for now.

Don't miss this: Best standalone VR glasses

As for privacy concerns, the LED indicator on the next-gen glasses is larger compared to its predecessor. This helps people around you to easily recognize if you're recording videos or taking photos (assuming they're aware in the first place).

The new Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses in different styles. / © Meta

Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses feature spatial audio for recording and playback

When it comes to audio, the company touts that the built-in speakers on the new spectacles are 50 percent louder compared to Meta's old Ray-Ban Stories. At the same time, Meta enhanced the audio system to concentrate the output to your ears only and to avoid sound from leaking out and being heard by people around you.

Meta also gave the new Ray-Ban smart glasses upgraded microphones. There are a total of five mics located around the wearable and these can produce spatial audio and deliver clearer voice calling and commands via Meta AI. Surprisingly, the speakers will also be compatible with playing spatial audio recordings made by the glasses' mics. It is unclear whether tracks from third-party streaming apps will be supported, though.

The Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses' charging case can hold up to 36 hours of total battery life to the glasses. / © Meta

The next-gen Ray-Ban Meta glasses are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 chipset and come with an up to 6-hour battery in mixed usage including livestreaming. Charging the device is done through the classic-looking Ray-Ban case that comes with an LED indicator and USB-C connector. This enclosure can refill the glasses for up to eight times or a total of 36 hours of battery life.

Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses and Quest 3 release dates

Similar to standard sunglasses, Ray-Ban will offer Meta's next-gen smart glasses for $299 in different styles such as the classic headliner or wayfarer. There will be polarized lenses available at $329 while those with transition lenses will cost $379. The glasses themselves are IPX4 water-resistant and are lighter than before.

The Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses will also be available in select countries including Australia, Canada, and Europe on October 17, but it's unclear how much they are going to cost in these markets.

At the same event, Meta also announced the Meta Quest 3 mixed reality headset as available for pre-order where it should be available for sale in stores on October 10.