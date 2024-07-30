Qualcomm just announced a new Snapdragon chip, but instead of breaking performance or download records, its new Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 SoC targets the very low end of the market. According to the American company, the new processor will take gigabit 5G speeds to phones under $99.

We have previously whined complained about new phones launching in 2024 with 4G connectivity, and this new Qualcomm chip is yet another argument to stop releasing new 4G phones. The Snapdragon 4s Gen is not only compatible with the latest 5G networks, it also offers a theoretical 1 gigabit downlink.

Qualcomm expects to lower the barrier of entry for 5G phones with the new chip. / © Qualcomm

While some 4G "Categories" could surpass those speeds, most entry-level chips topped at around 400 or 150 Mbps—LTE Cat 13 and 4, respectively. The Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 promises not only faster downloads but also lower latencies, with improvements of up to 40%, according to the brand.

Snapdragon 4s Gen 2

(SM4635) Snapdragon 4 Gen 2

(SM4450) Snapdragon 4 Gen 1

(SM4375) Dimensity 6300

(MT6835T) Exynos 1330

(S5E8535) Performance cores 2x Cortex-A78 @ 2.0 GHz 2x Cortex-A78 @ 2.2 GHz 2x Cortex-A78 @ 2.0 GHz 2x Cortex-A76 @ 2.4 GHz 2x Cortex-A78 @ 2.4 GHz Efficiency cores 6x Cortex-A55 @ 1.8 GHz 6x Cortex-A55 @ 2.0 GHz 6x Cortex-A55 @ 1.8 GHz 6x Cortex-A55 @ 2.0 GHz 6x Cortex-A55 @ 1.8 GHz Memory LPDDR4X-4266

2x 16-bit @ 2133 MHz

(17.0 GB/s) LPDDR5X-6400

2x 16-bit @ 3200 MHz

(25.6 GB/s) LPDDR4X-4266

2x 16-bit @ 2133 MHz

(17.0 GB/s) LPDDR4X-4266

2x 16-bit @ 2133 MHz

(17.0 GB/s) LPDDR5



GPU Adreno

Vulkan 1.1 Adreno

Vulkan 1.1 Adreno

Vulkan 1.1 2x Mali-G57

Vulkan 1.1 2x ARM Mali-G68

Vulkan 1.2 ISP Up to 84 MP

(Spectra) Up to 108 MP

(Spectra) Up to 108 MP

(Spectra) Up to 108 MP

(Imagiq) Up to 108 MP

Cellular modem 5G (sub-6GHz)

(Snapdragon)

Up to 1050 Mbps 5G (sub-6GHz)

(Snapdragon X61)

Up to 2500 Mbps 5G (sub-6GHz)

(Snapdragon X51)

Up to 2500 Mpbs 5G (sub-6GHz)



Up to 3300 Mpbs 5G ​​​​​(sub-6GHz)

(Exynos)

Up to 2500 Mpbs Wireless connectivity Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth 5.1

(FastConnect) Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth 5.1

(FastConnect) Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth 5.2

(FastConnect 6200) Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth 5.2

(Filogic) Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth 5.2

Manufacturing process Samsung (4nm-class) Samsung (4nm-class) TSMC N6 (6nm-class) Samsung (5-nm class)

Another upgrade in comparison to most 4G-only chips is the adoption of a modern manufacturing process, a 4nm node from Samsung Foundry. The practical result is improved energy efficiency compared to the previous generation chips for the $100 market.

Besides 5G, wireless connectivity is covered by previous generation standards at Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1. Another compromise is on the memory standard, which tops at LPDDR4x-4266 instead of the newer LPDDR5. On the other hand, storage can reach UFS 3.1 which is still plenty fast in 2024, and much improved over the usual eMMC support found in the price range.

The key features slide surprisingly lacks any mention of "AI". / © Qualcomm

Finally, on the computing part, the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 is powered by two ARM Cortex-A78 performance cores at up to 2 GHz and six Cortex-A55 efficiency cores topping at 1.8 GHz. The Adreno GPU and Spectra ISP cores were not specified, but for the latter, there is a limit of 84 megapixels.

For the always-important ISP (image signal processor), Qualcomm is bringing multi-frame noise reduction to the entry-level segment. The feature found in flagship processors for many years now basically combines multiple shots captured to produce a cleaner image, something that is particularly welcome on phones with small or low-resolution sensors.

Qualcomm expects phones powered with the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 to launch "in the coming months", with Xiaomi listed as one of the first partners.