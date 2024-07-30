Hot topics

Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 Launched to Take 5G under $99

4 min read 4 min No comments 0
Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 QRD Image
© Qualcomm
Rubens Eishima
Rubens Eishima Writer

Read in other languages:

Deutsch

Qualcomm just announced a new Snapdragon chip, but instead of breaking performance or download records, its new Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 SoC targets the very low end of the market. According to the American company, the new processor will take gigabit 5G speeds to phones under $99.

We have previously whined complained about new phones launching in 2024 with 4G connectivity, and this new Qualcomm chip is yet another argument to stop releasing new 4G phones. The Snapdragon 4s Gen is not only compatible with the latest 5G networks, it also offers a theoretical 1 gigabit downlink.

Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 promotional image
Qualcomm expects to lower the barrier of entry for 5G phones with the new chip. / © Qualcomm

While some 4G "Categories" could surpass those speeds, most entry-level chips topped at around 400 or 150 Mbps—LTE Cat 13 and 4, respectively. The Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 promises not only faster downloads but also lower latencies, with improvements of up to 40%, according to the brand.

  Snapdragon 4s Gen 2
(SM4635)		 Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
(SM4450)		 Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
(SM4375)		 Dimensity 6300
(MT6835T)		 Exynos 1330
(S5E8535)
Performance cores 2x Cortex-A78 @ 2.0 GHz 2x Cortex-A78 @ 2.2 GHz 2x Cortex-A78 @ 2.0 GHz 2x Cortex-A76 @ 2.4 GHz 2x Cortex-A78 @ 2.4 GHz
Efficiency cores 6x Cortex-A55 @ 1.8 GHz 6x Cortex-A55 @ 2.0 GHz 6x Cortex-A55 @ 1.8 GHz 6x Cortex-A55 @ 2.0 GHz 6x Cortex-A55 @ 1.8 GHz
Memory LPDDR4X-4266
2x 16-bit @ 2133 MHz
(17.0 GB/s)		 LPDDR5X-6400
2x 16-bit @ 3200 MHz
(25.6 GB/s)		 LPDDR4X-4266
2x 16-bit @ 2133 MHz
(17.0 GB/s)		 LPDDR4X-4266
2x 16-bit @ 2133 MHz
(17.0 GB/s)		 LPDDR5

 
GPU Adreno
Vulkan 1.1		 Adreno
Vulkan 1.1		 Adreno
Vulkan 1.1		 2x Mali-G57
Vulkan 1.1		 2x ARM Mali-G68
Vulkan 1.2
ISP Up to 84 MP
(Spectra)		 Up to 108 MP
(Spectra)		 Up to 108 MP
(Spectra)		 Up to 108 MP
(Imagiq)		 Up to 108 MP
 
Cellular modem 5G (sub-6GHz)
(Snapdragon)
Up to 1050 Mbps		 5G (sub-6GHz)
(Snapdragon X61)
Up to 2500 Mbps		 5G (sub-6GHz)
(Snapdragon X51)
Up to 2500 Mpbs		 5G (sub-6GHz)

Up to 3300 Mpbs		 5G ​​​​​(sub-6GHz)
(Exynos)
Up to 2500 Mpbs
Wireless connectivity Wi-Fi 5
Bluetooth 5.1
(FastConnect)		 Wi-Fi 5
Bluetooth 5.1
(FastConnect)		 Wi-Fi 5
Bluetooth 5.2
(FastConnect 6200)		 Wi-Fi 5
Bluetooth 5.2
(Filogic)		 Wi-Fi 5
Bluetooth 5.2
 
Manufacturing process Samsung (4nm-class) Samsung (4nm-class) TSMC N6 (6nm-class) Samsung (5-nm class)

Another upgrade in comparison to most 4G-only chips is the adoption of a modern manufacturing process, a 4nm node from Samsung Foundry. The practical result is improved energy efficiency compared to the previous generation chips for the $100 market.

Besides 5G, wireless connectivity is covered by previous generation standards at Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1. Another compromise is on the memory standard, which tops at LPDDR4x-4266 instead of the newer LPDDR5. On the other hand, storage can reach UFS 3.1 which is still plenty fast in 2024, and much improved over the usual eMMC support found in the price range.

Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 promotional image
The key features slide surprisingly lacks any mention of "AI". / © Qualcomm

Finally, on the computing part, the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 is powered by two ARM Cortex-A78 performance cores at up to 2 GHz and six Cortex-A55 efficiency cores topping at 1.8 GHz. The Adreno GPU and Spectra ISP cores were not specified, but for the latter, there is a limit of 84 megapixels.

For the always-important ISP (image signal processor), Qualcomm is bringing multi-frame noise reduction to the entry-level segment. The feature found in flagship processors for many years now basically combines multiple shots captured to produce a cleaner image, something that is particularly welcome on phones with small or low-resolution sensors.  

Qualcomm expects phones powered with the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 to launch "in the coming months", with Xiaomi listed as one of the first partners.

The best smartphones under $1,000 

  Editor's recommendation The best iPhone The best camera phone Value for money The best foldable The most affordable
Product
Samsung Galaxy S24
Apple iPhone 15
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Nothing Phone (2)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Google Pixel 7a
Price
  • $799
  • $799
  • $999
  • $599
  • $999
  • $499
Picture Samsung Galaxy S24 Product Image Apple iPhone 15 Product Image Google Pixel 8 Pro Product Image Nothing Phone (2) Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Product Image Google Pixel 7a Product Image
Review
Review: Samsung Galaxy S24
Review: Apple iPhone 15
Review: Google Pixel 8 Pro
Review: Nothing Phone (2)
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Review: Google Pixel 7a
Offer*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Rubens Eishima

Rubens Eishima
Writer

Having written about technology since 2008 for a number of websites in Brazil, Spain, Denmark, and Germany, I specialize in the mobile ecosystem, including various models, components, and apps. I tend to not only value performance and specifications, but also things like repairability, durability, and manufacturer support. I tend to prioritize the end-user's point of view whenever possible.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing