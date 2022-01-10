Presentation announced: The Galaxy S22 is just around the corner!

The Unpacked event for the Galaxy S22 will take place on February 8, 2022! The manufacturer has now confirmed the dates of the event to Korean media. Besides the date for the smartphone's unveiling, Samsung also revealed when the new flagship series would go on sale. Samsung will also unveil the new Exynos 2200 processor in the course of this week.

TL;DR

Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Note will be unveiled on February 8 during an Unpacked event.

According to Korean media, the phone will be available for pre-order from February 9 - sales start February 24, 2022.

In the run-up, the Exynos 2200 SoC is already presented

Samsung has just mentioned three dates to Korean media, which will be very important given the upcoming launch of the Galaxy S22 series. Ddaily writes that Samsung has announced an Unpacked event on February 8, 2022. It is very likely that the new phones, which are currently called Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Note, will be unveiled at this event.

If you plan to buy one of the new models, there is more information for you. Pre-orders will be possible one day after the unpacked event, i.e., February 9, 2022. The official sales launch will then start on February 24, 2022. It is striking that Samsung again chooses a date before the upcoming MWC 2022. As Ddaily continues, the manufacturer wants to focus on the Galaxy ecosystem and not smartphones at Barcelona's tech trade show.

Presentation of the Exynos 2200 is imminent

Samsung fans won't have to wait too much longer until we get to see the Galaxy S22 models. The first glimpses of the spec-sheets of the new phones might already be available on January 11. Samsung already confirmed on Twitter a few days ago that the presentation of the Exynos 2200 is scheduled for this date. Samsung's new top SoC caused a stir in the run-up due to a cooperation with AMD.

This is how the Galaxy S22 lineup is supposed to look according to render images. / © letsgodigital.org

We will soon find out what advantages the RDNA2 architecture will bring, which is used in the Sony PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Xbox Series S/X game consoles. You can read more about the rumors regarding the Galaxy S22 lineup in the last few weeks on our rumor page for the S22.

Are you looking forward to the new Samsung smartphones? Let me know in the comments!