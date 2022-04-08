Poll of the week | Alexa or Cyberdog: How smart is your home?

Do you activate your house lights using Alexa or via a conventional switch? Do you still perform your vacuuming chores manually or do you have a vacuum robot to suck up all the dirt on your behalf? Do you still make that walk to the mailbox or does the Xiaomi Cyberdog already do it? In our latest survey, we want to know just how smart your home is. At the same time, you can tell us what you're interested in when it comes to smart homes !

The topic of smart living is represented rather differently among the NextPit editorial team. While my colleague Camila Rinaldi can control her apartment via voice commands like The Sorcerer's Apprentice by Goethe, I don't even own a smart speaker. Even among nerds and geeks, interest in the topic of smart homes is quite different and therefore we want to know what you think about it.

After all, our news about the new Xiaomi e-scooter and the Govee Glide Hexa smart panels were hotly debated last week. Of course, we want to respond to this and in the future, we will also be guided by your interests. Following up on our question from 2017, we would therefore like to ask first: How smart is your home?

How smart is your home?

Let's begin with the first question we asked you half a decade ago: It's about whether you own a smart home device. This means smart speakers, smart lamps, smart light switches, and other IoT devices.

Do you own a smart home device? Yes

No (Only one selection allowed) View results VOTE!

We're less interested in your motivations this year, but feel free to discuss your likes or dislikes about the topic in the comments. Instead, I'd like to repeat the question about what types of smart home devices you own.

What kind of smart home device do you use? Lighting

Indoor climate control

Home surveillance

Vacuum Robot

Large devices

Small appliances

Other (Multiple selections allowed) View results VOTE!

Although I don't quite understand Eric's distinction between large and small devices, I'd like to carry over the questions from 2017 for as a comparison. In addition, there is another question I would like to ask you in 2022.

Are you planning to upgrade your smart home? Yes

No

I'm still uncertain (Only one selection allowed) View results VOTE!

What are you interested in when it comes to smart homes?

If you voted "Yes" in the previous survey, you can continue to vote in this survey. Of course, we want to include your interests in our future reports. So please let us know which smart home topics you find yourself getting all excited about.

What piques your interest when it comes to a smart home? Smart lighting

Indoor climate control

Cleaning (vacuuming and wiping)

Smart devices

Language assistance

Smart garden tools (mowing robots & irrigation)

E-mobility

Smart network technology

Smart fitness (scales, trackers)

Smart entertainment (audio, video) (Multiple selections allowed) View results VOTE!

Since our survey is already pretty complex, I'm redirecting directly to the comments for further discussion. Share your current smart home status with me and tell me your areas of interest in detail. I also hope I did not leave out any crucial areas in my question about your interests.