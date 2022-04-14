Polar Pacer (Pro) launched: Ultra-lightweight running smartwatches

We've seen a lot of new fitness trackers and smartwatches lately. However, there are only a few models that are solely designed for running. Finally, Polar launches the Pacer and Pacer Pro as additions to its beginner and professional running smartwatches .

Pacer launches Pacer and Pacer Pro watches specialized in running.

Both Pacer models have better displays and faster processors.

Pacer is priced for $199.90 and Pacer Pro for $299.90.

The Finnish company says both models have an improved processor and more accurate GPS that will help runners in their training. Polar made the runner devices duo as light and simple as possible with a few buttons around their sides. The 1.2-inch non-touch display is said to be clearer and brighter in any condition as they reduced the gap between the MIP screen and glass protection compared to the Polar Vantage M2 that was introduced last year.

In terms of battery life, the Pacer and Pacer Pro get 7 days on standby mode and up to 35 hours of tracking with GPS and heart rate monitoring enabled according to Polar. Fast charging is also mentioned using the second-generation magnetic Polar charger.

What's the difference between the Pacer and Pacer Pro?

Aside from the $100 price difference on the price tag, there are very little ways to distinguish the vanilla from the Pro version since the dimensions and exterior are identical. The Pacer Pro has an aerospace aluminum bezel and adapter to accommodate any 20mm straps, but both models are equipped with Gorilla Glass 3 protection and WR50 water resistance rating.

What makes the Pacer Pro more expensive in terms of internals are the added barometer and compass. The barometer sensor detects altitude differences that are essential in hill training. Also the Pro models features a stamina feature during training, likely similar to the one we've seen on the Garmin Epix 2. Polar also listed turn-by-turn navigation and route guidance features on the Pro, but not on the vanilla model.

Polar's Pacer Pro has a barometer sensor and compass that are not found in non-pro model. / © Polar

Common to both watches are Polar's Precision Prime heart rate technology, VO2Max, and sleep tracking. You can use Bluetooth 5.1 connection when syncing your training data and fitness apps through Polar Flow on Android or iOS devices. Both music control and notifications including calls and messages are also supported.

Pricing and availability of Polar Pacer and Pacer Pro

The Pacer Pro is already available to purchase in select countries for $299.90 (€299.90 in Europe) while the cheaper Pacer model is open for pre-order and will arrive in May for $199.90 in the USA (€199.90 in Europe).

There will be black, teal, purple, and cloud white color options for the Pacer. Additionally, Pacer Pro will get maroon, blue, carbon gray, teal, and cloud white variants.

Are you into running? Do you think the Pacer series is a perfect match for your training needs? Let us know in the comment section.