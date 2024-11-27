After years of patent wars and a sales ban in parts of Europe, Oppo is now back to the West. It is also unavailable in the US, although there is word that Oppo has decided to make the Find X8 Pro available globally. We'll find out in due time. With the new Oppo Find X8 Pro, the Chinese manufacturer has made a really strong case for its new smartphone. Is Oppo making a return like a phoenix rising from the ashes? Our hands-on will tell you.

Summary Buy Oppo Find X8 Pro Good Outstanding workmanship and attention to detail

First-class display

Many personalization options

High-end performance

First-class cameras Bad Lots of bloatware

Software is heavily inspired by Apple Oppo Find X8 Pro Oppo Find X8 Pro: All deals

Oppo Find X8 Pro design and build quality The Oppo Find X8 Pro impressed me at first glance with its appearance. The 215 gram model has an aluminum frame and sits comfortably in the hand. You can look forward to a top-quality, IP69-certified, i.e. waterproof and dustproof, smartphone. The Oppo Find X8 Pro is an eye-catcher thanks to its striking camera design alone. © Timo Brauer / inside digital You have a choice of two colors: you can either opt for matte black or you can go for the white model, which is the more eye-catching option with a slight pearl look. Oppo proved how much the company has an eye for detail with this outing. The antenna strips are perfectly symmetrical and the fine lines running randomly along the back make each model unique. The symmetry also extends to the 6.78-inch AMOLED display, whose edges are identically slim on all sides. The 2K panel with a 2,780 x 1,264 px resolution offers a maximum brightness of 1,600 nits or even a peak brightness of 4,500 nits in HDR mode. Oppo also made no compromises when it comes to the impressive display. © Timo Brauer / inside digital Oppo generally gives you a lot of setting options to customize the device according to your preferences. This also includes the ability to configure the colors of the display. Out of the box, the color scheme is rather natural. However, if you want, you can also opt for a brighter, more vibrant display.

Oppo Find X8 Pro software Since we've just talked about the many possible settings, we can now take a closer look at the software. The ColorOS 15 interface, which is based on Android 15, is not only visually appealing, but also offers many options to personalize your software experience. I particularly liked the search function during testing. It is all too easy to find what you're looking for in no time at all, as the search function provides you with valuable services for personalization and setup. The Android-based Color OS 15 is seen here, and is, of course, more playful. © Timo Brauer / inside digital However, there are also many things that we don't like about ColorOS and that we will have to call out. It begins with the bloatware that Oppo expects us to use. I can accept apps like Facebook or Temu if it's a cheap smartphone. After all, that helps lower the selling price as much as possible in the first place. However, I don't want to see something like that on a €1,200 smartphone in the premium range. There is also no denying that Oppo was obviously inspired by Apple's iOS. Various icons were modeled 1:1 on the iOS counterpart, and Oppo even recreated the Dynamic Island. However, this replica cannot keep up with the original. The "Oppo Island" partially overlaps other design elements on the display and we only get a static display here. Hence, this is a really poor copy. We like the software support better. Oppo guarantees us six years of security updates and at least five years of major Android updates. That's not quite up to the seven years we enjoy with Google and Samsung, but for most of us, that should be more than enough.

Performance: Currently the fastest smartphone If the Oppo Find X8 Pro were to go on sale today, it would be the most powerful smartphone on the market thanks to the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC. Semiconductors from MediaTek no longer have to fear those from Qualcomm. Of course, the Xiaomi 15 series and, last but not least, the new Galaxy S25 models are just a few weeks away. That doesn't change the fact that the Oppo Find X8 Pro is an exceptionally powerful phone. Thanks to the powerful SoC and 16 GB of RAM, everything ran very smoothly on the device—regardless of whether you are just performing everyday tasks, working productively with the smartphone, or want to play games intensively. An AnTuTu benchmark score of 2,324,995 points underlined this impressively. Also read: Who will offer us the most powerful smartphone processor in 2024? After the sales launch, we will take a closer look at the smartphone and will then be able to tell you more precisely where the Oppo flagship ranks in the performance race among 2025 phones.

Oppo Find 8X Pro camera test Oppo spared no expense and went all-in by installing four powerful camera sensors with 50 MP each in the Find X8 Pro. This makes the camera system not only powerful but also particularly versatile. With this model, you don't have to worry about living with just a powerful main camera, next to other sensors that clearly fall short. The following cameras should ensure great results for photos and videos no matter which you choose: 15 mm ultra-wide angle

23 mm standard camera with OIS

73 mm zoom camera with OIS (3x zoom)

135 mm zoom camera with OIS (6x zoom) The cameras on the Oppo Find X8 Pro is simply a pleasure for anyone who likes to take photos. The coordination of the lenses was so precise that switching between them was absolutely seamless. As a result, it is not easy to tell which lens was used in the final photos. Despite the rainy weather this week, taking photos was really fun. The camera app launched at lightning speed, and even in automatic mode it delivered impressive results. One particularly cool aspect is this: the lightning-fast shutter release time. My personal highlight was an ICE rushing through the station at 160 km/h which was captured perfectly! The camera app is also a dream to use: it is super intuitive, with lots of functions without being overloaded. The Hasselblad filters are particularly fun if you appreciate the look of classic analog films. The zoom capability is also impressive: up to 120x is possible, of which up to 60x is digital magnification. In addition, the AI image enhancement ensures that the zoom results even put Samsung's competitors in the shade. Take a look at the first batch of photos we were able to take with the device: Sample Oppo Find X8 Pro photo © Timo Brauer / inside digital Sample Oppo Find X8 Pro photo © Timo Brauer / inside digital Sample Oppo Find X8 Pro photo © Timo Brauer / inside digital Sample Oppo Find X8 Pro photo © Timo Brauer / inside digital Sample Oppo Find X8 Pro photo © Timo Brauer / inside digital Sample Oppo Find X8 Pro photo © Timo Brauer / inside digital Sample Oppo Find X8 Pro photo © Timo Brauer / inside digital Sample Oppo Find X8 Pro photo © Timo Brauer / inside digital Sample Oppo Find X8 Pro photo © Timo Brauer / inside digital Sample Oppo Find X8 Pro photo © Timo Brauer / inside digital

Oppo Find X8 Pro battery The battery capacity is more than enough at 5,910 mAh. Although the SuperVooc charger was not included in package, it charges the Oppo Find X8 Pro at 80 W. If you were to use an alternative charger, you can still charge it at up to 55 W. Wireless charging is also really fast at 50 W and wireless reverse charging at 10 W is available.

Oppo Find X8 Pro technical specifications Technical specifications Device Oppo Find X8 Pro Image Display 6.78", AMOLED

2,780 x 1,264 px

120 Hz refresh rate SoC MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Working memory 16 GB LPDDR5X Storage 512 GB, not expandable Software ColorOS 15 based on Android 15

5 Android updates + 6 years of security updates Main camera Main camera: 50 MP, f/1.6, OIS

Ultra wide-angle: 50 MP, f/2.0

3x telephoto lens: 50 MP, f/2.6, OIS

Ultra wide-angle: 50 MP, f/2.0 3x telephoto lens: 50 MP, f/2.6, OIS 6x telephoto lens: 50 MP, f/4.3, OIS Selfie 32 MP, f/2.4 aperture Battery capacity 5,910 mAh

80 W wired charging

50 W wireless charging

10 W reverse wireless charging Robustness IP69 Connectivity 5G / LTE / Wi-Fi 7 / Bluetooth 5.4 / NFC Dimensions and weight 162.27 x 76.67 x 8.24 mm for the Space Black model

162.27 x 76.67 x 8.34 mm for the Pearl White model, 215 g