OnePlus Pad tablet is officially confirmed—When can you buy one?

Authored by: Jade Bryan
While the OnePlus Pad or the company's first Android tablet has leaked multiple times, the majority of its specs and availability remain a mystery. A new official teaser confirms the slab's existence hinting we wouldn't be waiting for too long. 

There are actually two separate indications that the imminent OnePlus Pad launch. The first is from an alleged leaker on Twitter named yabhishekhd. Based on his forecast, the OnePlus Cloud 11 event that is scheduled to take place in India could see the OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 11R debuting alongside OnePlus Pad.

OnePlus teases a tablet device

To provide substance to this claim, OnePlus India's landing page official shows the forthcoming products that will be unveiled next month including the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and OnePlus TV 65 Q2. Interestingly, the last tab labeled 'OnePlus Pad' teases a silhouette of the tablet adorned with spun metal finish and single camera sensor positioned in the middle. The header image also reveals the frame of the new device.

OnePlus Pad design tease
OnePlus Pad's design is teased / © OnePlus IN

Based on what we can piece together, the OnePlus Pad will be launched at the same event. However, it's unclear whether it will follow an immediate release similar to the OnePlus 11 and other slated devices in the lineup.

OnePlus Pad teaser
OnePlus Pad's single camera / © OnePlus

OnePlus Pad specs and release date

Per earlier reports, the OnePlus Pad with the internal codename Aries is tipped to be positioned in the budget category. Details surrounding the device's features are thin on the ground, but it is safe to say it could share specs with the Oppo Pad Air such as the 10.4-inch IPS display, stylus support, and 7100 mAh battery.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus Pad launch in India does not guarantee the device would be released in other markets like in the US or Europe. Perhaps, it may come in a different moniker or under the Nord sub-brand of the company to continue its marketing strategy.

Should OnePlus also release its first tablet to other countries as well? Let us know your thoughts.

Source: OnePlus IN, Twitter/u/yabishekhd

